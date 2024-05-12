Bill Belichick ‘The Content Creator’ Gets Approval from Veteran NFL Writer; “I am Dead Serious”

Where is Bill Belichick headed next? That is the question that is on everyone’s minds right now. After giving up the position he held for upwards of ten years with the Pats, Belichick is now on the hunt for a new beginning. However, the former Patriots HC went empty-handed in the offseason, with no landing spot in sight.

Advertisement

Many have speculated as to what his next step could be. Suggestions have included a stint on tv like his former protegé, and even coaching college teams if NFL teams are now out of reach. However, Belichick’s presence at the Roast of Tom Brady has now thrown another option in the mix for Belichick. Sheil Kapadia, of The Ringer NFL Show, took to his podcast to make a case for Bill Belichick, the content creator.

“The last thing I need is for 73 year old Bill Belichick to return to the sidelines to a team next year and go back to being miserable, I don’t need that version of Bill Belichick anymore. I want this version.This is the perfect final act. He appears to be having fun.He knows the players, He knows the league.He has stories.All the ingredients are there.And this might sound like hyperbole, but I’m dead serious. I think he can be the best ex coach/player analyst we have.”