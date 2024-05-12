Bill Belichick ‘The Content Creator’ Gets Approval from Veteran NFL Writer; “I am Dead Serious”

Where is Bill Belichick headed next? That is the question that is on everyone’s minds right now. After giving up the position he held for upwards of ten years with the Pats, Belichick is now on the hunt for a new beginning. However, the former Patriots HC went empty-handed in the offseason, with no landing spot in sight.
Many have speculated as to what his next step could be. Suggestions have included a stint on tv like his former protegé, and even coaching college teams if NFL teams are now out of reach. However, Belichick’s presence at the Roast of Tom Brady has now thrown another option in the mix for Belichick. Sheil Kapadia, of The Ringer NFL Show, took to his podcast to make a case for Bill Belichick, the content creator.
“The last thing I need is for 73 year old Bill Belichick to return to the sidelines to a team next year and go back to being miserable, I don’t need that version of Bill Belichick anymore. I want this version.This is the perfect final act. He appears to be having fun.He knows the players, He knows the league.He has stories.All the ingredients are there.And this might sound like hyperbole, but I’m dead serious. I think he can be the best ex coach/player analyst we have.”
According to Kapadia, Bill Belichick was so entertaining on the roast (despite the jokes having been written by someone else), that he could watch the former head coach have his own online show.
As he said, “All the ingredients are there.” The biggest factor for making that suggestion for the podcaster was Belichick getting out of his comfort zone during the roast and cracking excellent jokes with his deadpan attitude.
Ben Solak Couldn’t Disagree More
While Kapadia was all for Belichick’s transition into media, his co-host Ben Solak was less excited by the prospect. According to Solak, Belichick in media will be interesting for all of two weeks. While he will have fresh insights into the game, since he’s just coming off of retirement, that is going to change with time.
Secondly, according to Solak, Belichick’s deadpan and monotonous energy will also not be entertaining for long, and audiences are going to tire of it.
“But is Belichick really going to approach media with the amount of like interest and dedication and detail-oriented that he did coaching football?” was the pressing question for a less-than-enthusiastic Ben Solak.
Many have speculated about the future of Belichick ever since he announced his retirement from the Patriots. And while it seems the coach wants to keep coaching, no team seems interested in an HC who’s only had losing seasons ever since losing his star player. While there is merit to Kapadia’s suggestion, and some might even find a 73-year-old grumpy guy with his own YouTube channel funny and even entertaining, would his heart really be in it?