Denny Hamlin Reveals Why NASCAR Fans Aren’t Blasting Kyle Larson After Gateway Crash With Ryan Blaney

Although Ryan Blaney salvaged a fourth-place finish in the second playoff race at Gateway, his run nearly unraveled when his No. 12 Ford Mustang spun after a tap from Kyle Larson’s front bumper. The two met on pit road afterward, where Blaney insisted he would not carry a grudge but made it clear he would not forget what happened. Curiously, fans have spared Larson from heavy criticism, and Denny Hamlin explained why.

Offering his perspective on the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin said, “I think largely because most of the fan base likes him. So you’re going to stick up for your guy, right?”

On the lack of media pushback against Larson, he added, “I would say I don’t know the answer to that. I agree some criticism is deserved. He’s misjudging a lot.

“But I guess you know in the back of your mind that surely that’s not intentional. So you give him a pass… But that certainly luckily did not alter the #12’s day as much as it could have.”

What exactly transpired between Larson and Blaney at Gateway?

With only a few laps remaining in Stage 2 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Larson made an aggressive bid for fifth. He slid his No. 5 Chevrolet up the groove and clipped the left rear of Blaney’s car, sending it around. The clash quickly became the talking point of the race, branded as the Blaney-Larson Gateway moment.

Larson didn’t duck the fallout. He admitted it was a mistake, stressing it wasn’t intentional and accepting full responsibility for misjudging the move.

Blaney wasn’t entirely convinced but chalked it up to hard racing, noting he would keep a closer eye on Larson moving forward. Yet the incident drew little backlash from fans, a stark contrast to how social media might have erupted had someone like Hamlin himself been involved.

Blaney later admitted his conversation with Larson would have sounded far different had he not rallied back. Both drivers remain in solid playoff shape heading into Bristol. And despite finishing P12 at Gateway, Larson carries the largest cushion among non-playoff winners at 60 points, while Blaney sits fifth, 42 points above the cut line.