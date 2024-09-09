Denny Hamlin Slammed For Post-Atlanta Comments by NASCAR Veteran

Heading into the first round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Denny Hamlin’s approach to racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway left former Cup Series driver-turned-analyst and broadcaster Kyle Petty confused.

Advertisement

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver did not kick off his weekend on the right foot after suffering engine issues during qualifying on Saturday which meant the #11 Toyota Camry driver started Sunday’s race from the back.

Despite not being able to challenge upfront during the first two stages of the 400-mile-long event, Hamlin kept up enough pace to ride around the back of the field and avoid crashes on what is often referred to as an unpredictable track.

However, Hamlin’s strategy did not work out as he eventually got caught in a wreck during the final lap of the race. This meant the #11 Toyota driver ended his day in P24.

JOEY LOGANO WINS AS DENNY HAMLIN AND OTHERS CRASH BEHIND HIM AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY! pic.twitter.com/5D5UduJNGH — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 8, 2024

“I was trying to get 20 points out of the day. That was my goal – just get 20 however we could, obviously, starting in the back didn’t help with that. We did the best we could, and then got in a wreck that probably cost us eight to 10 spots or so,” Hamlin told the media after the race.

On top of his finishing position, Hamlin also did not gather any stage points throughout the event to help his playoff cause. This left former Cup Series driver Kyle Petty confused as to what the #11 crew’s strategy was, especially when challenging during the postseason.

The 64-year-old did not mince any words while analyzing the same.

“Who goes into the playoffs saying I want to get 20 points in the first race. I’ve never heard anything like that in all the history of when we’ve had playoffs. I’m more confused now than I was before,” elaborated Petty.

NASCAR fans side with Petty’s verdict

Fans on social media seemed to agree with the 1987 Coca-Cola 600 winner’s thoughts on the JGR veteran’s confusing strategy this weekend. Petty seemed to expect an aggressive charge from the #11 team given Hamlin’s impeccable record of making it into the postseason over the years, amplified by the Virginia native’s lack of a championship trophy.

However, conservative points racing was what Hamlin and crew were looking forward to during the race at Atlanta this Sunday. “Hate agreeing with Kyle petty but what he said was true,” rued one fan on social media, touching on the #11’s strategic choices. “Bro just dont got what it takes,” another fan passed judgment on Hamlin’s abilities as a championship contender.

Fast Thoughts with @bobpockrass: "We saw some trouble for Joe Gibbs Racing at Atlanta. Will Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. make it out of the opening round?" pic.twitter.com/cnurziR9Nb — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 9, 2024

Touching on how Toyota Racing Development (TRD) has also been slipping up at a point of the season where the team, driver, and manufacturer need to work together harmoniously, another fan quipped, “I’m more pissed off about the absolute fuckery TRD has been throwing towards the 11 team the last few weeks. First tearing down an engine that wasn’t supposed to be torn down then bringing a car 2 seconds slower in the playoffs??? Wild.”

“KP has been anti Hamlin for along time and I’m here for it,” one fan suggested Petty‘s bias against Hamlin. However, that might not be the case given the #11 crew’s performance and choices this weekend.

Heading to Watkins Glen International next Sunday, Denny Hamlin and the #11 JGR crew will be looking to redeem themselves from what has frankly been a dismal first effort going into this year’s postseason.