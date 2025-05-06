Denny Hamlin Voices Concerns Shared by Tony Stewart, Warns NASCAR About Credibility Issues

NASCAR, as the governing body of stock car racing, has long been criticized for its singular mindset and dismissive attitude towards different opinions in the sport. Denny Hamlin’s latest podcast episode became yet another means to convey just another set of issues drivers foresee with the sport as a result of this behaviour.

Advertisement

The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran spoke on the seemingly never-ending topic of the seventh-generation ‘Next Gen’ Cup Series car. While the parity it has introduced in the sport has brought in a few positives, such as a heightened level of competition, the concept remains flawed in the eyes of the drivers as well as the fans, by and large.

Several drivers have voiced their opinions on issues such as the lack of overtaking on short track venues, along with fuel mileage racing on superspeedway tracks, two aspects in modern day stock car racing which are completely different from what the sport and its fanbase are used to.

While drivers keep on offering their feedback, and as Tony Stewart mentioned, fans form an opinion based on their favorite drivers’ views. However, Hamlin has a slightly different opinion on how fans know what they know about racing a car at 190mph around an oval track.

“Michael Waltrip said this to me. This weekend we were golfing, and he’s like, ‘I don’t understand what everyone is so mad about. The cars are two-by-two, and the casual fan doesn’t know they can’t pass.’ I’m like, the amount of casual fans watching us each and every week is 10%?” Hamlin questioned.

“Our fans are core, they know what they are seeing,” added the #11 driver. “They’re smarter than you think they are, and certainly they will listen to when the drivers say, ‘What do you want me to do? I can’t pass because I got a car that runs 20 miles an hour slower by itself versus being in a pack.”

“If you are the sanctioning body and you discredit what the drivers and core fans are saying, I think you lose some credibility with them. That’s why fan sentiment is low,” opined Hamlin on the latest Actions Detrimental episode.

While the JGR driver’s approach to fans’ know-how of racing and cars on track might differ from Stewart’s point of view, the ultimate crux of the situation remains the same: the dismissive nature NASCAR has towards any issues pointed out to them.

Ultimately, just as Denny Hamlin alluded to, this could spiral into dwindling fan interest and sentiment, something which NASCAR has not been able to boast of already. The snowball effect continues, and TV ratings drop as fans feel discontent with the on-track product.

Whether the outcries regarding the Next Gen package are ultimately heard and acted upon remains to be seen as the 2025 season continues. Until then, the sport takes its racing activities further and is set to visit Kansas Speedway next weekend for the AdventHealth 400.