Denny Hamlin’s Fiancée Jordan Fish Once Said Giving Birth to Son Jameson ‘Felt Like a Movie’

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish welcomed their third child, Jameson Drew Hamlin, into the world on June 12, 2025. The little tyke is a brother to the couple’s daughters, Taylor and Molly, and has quite the cinematic backstory for his birth. Fish narrated it in a conversation with Haley Dillon on the latter’s podcast around a month after giving birth to him.

She had taken around 50 minutes to deliver Taylor and nine minutes to deliver Molly. The time had been 10:10 a.m. when she began pushing to deliver the boy, and she was expecting him to come out by 11:00 a.m. But when that mark passed, she realized that she needed to take her time with him. It was then that her delivery team rolled out a mirror for her to look at the process first-hand.

Hamlin had been present in the room as well, and the support he provided is what Fish spoke about with huge admiration and love. She said, “At one point, he’s like giving me water and putting on lip gloss. He was putting lip balm on my lips because my lips were so dry. So dry. I was so hopped up on drugs. Everything was funny to me, and I was just cracking jokes left and right.”

“At one point, Denny was like, ‘How are your lips?’ and I was like, ‘Which ones?’ Everybody busted out laughing. Like, this is too good. It was like, you just set me up for the perfect joke. The nurses were laughing, the doctor was laughing, and it was just like, ‘Oh my god! This experience! I wish there was a camera in here so badly.’ It was just one of those things you don’t want to forget. It felt like a movie.”

After a round of complications, Jameson finally came out at 1:53 p.m., weighing eight pounds and four ounces. The couple wrote on social media afterward, “The road to meeting him wasn’t easy. But he’s home, he’s perfect, and his sisters can’t get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full. Introducing our son… Jameson Drew Hamlin.”

Hamlin and Fish’s family is five members now. Hamlin’s dedication to his family was evident in how he prioritised his son’s birth over his racing career. He missed the Cup Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico to stay with his better half during the birth. It isn’t impossible that someday, little Jameson’s heart might just follow his old man’s footsteps into the race tracks of NASCAR.