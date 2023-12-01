What Is the NASCAR Champion’s Journal? Which Cup Series Champion Started the Tradition?

Sep 12, 2012; Chicago, IL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers Tony Stewart (left) and Jimmie Johnson (right) during the Chase for the Sprint Cup media day at the House of Blues. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR champion’s journal is the victor’s book that the current Cup Series champion passes on to the next champ. It’s like the Oval Office letter the President of America leaves behind for the next Commander-in-Chief.

It’s almost like a secret code that can be decrypted only by the winners. Luckily, many NASCAR champions like Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson have been able to lay their hands on this coveted journal over the past years.

The most incredible fact about this journal is that it was once as secret as the rulebook of the Fight Club. Had 7X Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson not posted a photo handing the diary down to Joe Gibbs Racing icon Martin Truex Jr, who won the title in 2017, perhaps it would have remained a secret.

But what exactly is written on it? On that very note, Joey Logano said, “That’s the best part about this is that nobody even really knows what it is. Nobody knows … what’s written in it.” In a recent tweet, Jimmie Johnson reminded Logano to pack the journal to pass it on to the newest champ, Ryan Blaney.

HMS driver Kyle Larson explained that with every year, the mythical status of the diary just keeps on increasing. “It’s something that’s so special that you want to read it once when you get it and once again before I give it to the next guy,” exclaimed Larson, “It’s an extremely special book.”

“That was the thing that I was most excited about from winning the championship was to receive that,” continued the 2021 Cup champion. “I hope I can win other championships down the road to see what’s been passed on since me.”

Which Cup Series champion started the tradition?

Jimmie Johnson was the first to start the tradition as he won the 2010 Cup Series championship. Jimmie Johnson penned the inaugural note in a brown leather book in December 2011 and passed it on to Tony Stewart as the latter won in 2011.

Since then, several other drivers have been lucky enough to claim the journal for a year – Brad Keselowski (2012), Kevin Harvick (2014), Kyle Busch (2015, ’19), Martin Truex Jr. (2017), Joey Logano (2018), Chase Elliott (2020), Kyle Larson (2021), Joey Logano (2022) and now, Ryan Blaney too, is on the list.

The Golden Boy of Hendrick Motorsports wishes that NASCAR had started this sooner. He said, “It’s a great honor to have seen that and read what’s in it and be able to pass that along… I wish they had started it sooner. Having been a champion and having a chance to read it, I just wish it went back further. I think it would be incredible.”