Denny Hamlin’s Surprising Admission on NASCAR Heartbreak: “They All Feel the Same”

Last year’s playoff run for Denny Hamlin came to a heartbreaking ending after he missed out on the championship four by a few inches. The JGR driver almost did enough at Martinsville Speedway, only for Ross Chastain to barge in through after a successful wall ride.

NASCAR heads back to the same place where Chastain decided to ignite all of his remaining brain cells and send them dragging across the wall in his bid to make the transfer last season. Ahead of the race, Hamlin spoke to the media and reflected on his ouster from the playoffs last season.

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR heartbreak from playoff eliminations

During the driver’s press conference ahead of the race at Martinsville Speedway, Hamlin was asked if a mechanical issue or the Hail Melon move from last season was a worse instance of getting eliminated from the playoffs.

Subsequently, Hamlin responded, “I don’t know. They all feel about the same, honestly. It’s unfortunate – the circumstances are unfortunate, but I certainly would rather be in (Ryan) Blaney’s position. But also, I know, I can be on full offense for the full race this time around.”

“I don’t have to play D. I don’t have to be a little more careful. It’s just one mode right from the get-go. It’s part of the format, that unfortunately is out of the driver’s hands when it comes to this type of racing. There is a lot of different factors that go into it, whether it is a Hail Melon move or a mechanical, or whatever it might be, it equally stings for sure,” he concluded.

Hamlin explains if he would have tried the Hail Melon if it wasn’t banned

Earlier during the same press conference, journalist Bob Pockrass asked if Hamlin would have repeated the Chastain video game move this year if it wasn’t banned by NASCAR.

The JGR driver responded, “You almost have to do it right? Because others probably would. I mean kinda depends on your situation too, if you need a couple points… Yeah, I mean it just wouldn’t be pretty because everyone knows the big advantage that you would get. You would just have 36 trashed cars after the race.”

He then explained that it could be fun if every driver on the track decided to attempt it, but Hamlin argued that the moment needed to live in history for at least a year. Sure, the move would hand one car an unfair advantage over several other drivers.

We saw that happen last year when Chastain overtook several cars and made it to the championship four. But now with that thing banned, it will all come down to good luck and skills on the race track that will determine the final two spots for the season finale at Phoenix.