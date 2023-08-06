After Major Decision on His NASCAR Career, Martin Truex Jr. Inquires, “Anybody Out There Looking for a Good Driver?”

Martin Truex Jr has been blazing the field this season with his performance. At this point, if he continues on with the same intensity, who knows we might have another two-time champion in our hands at Phoenix this year.

But on the other side, Truex also has a brother who races in the Xfinity Series who hasn’t been able to replicate his brother’s success in a racecar. In fact, the 31-year-old driver won his first Xfinity race while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing earlier this year at Dover.

Recently, as the elder Truex was speaking about his plans to continue in the Cup Series and not pull the plug at the end of this year, he also spoke about his little brother. He then proceeded to humorously advertise him in front of the media personnel and mentioned that they were looking for sponsorships for him to get into the Cup Series.

Martin Truex Jr. puts his brother in the spotlight

While speaking to the press, Truex mentioned, “Yeah, we’ve got races for Ryan (Truex) again next year—hopefully more. We are looking for sponsorship to do a full year, if possible. That is on the table. He will be running part-time, but obviously, it would be great if we could get him a full-time deal, so anybody out there looking for a good driver? He does a good job on social media too.”

Interestingly, Ryan had previously run in the Cup Series on several occasions. Although considering the machinery and the role he was playing, the results were not anything of significance. But regardless of all that, if JGR can find him a decent enough sponsor, we might get to see Ryan race in the Cup Series sometime soon.

Also, considering that his elder brother might not choose to remain in the sport for long, wouldn’t it be great to have him join the Cup Series, while he is still there? Somewhat like Kurt and Kyle Busch back in the day?

Joe Gibbs is delighted with Truex Jr’s plans to stay in NASCAR



Ahead of the race at Michigan, Truex had the chance to speak with the media, where he revealed that he had intentions to carry on racing in NASCAR. Although, just weeks ago, he had planned to leave at the end of the current season.