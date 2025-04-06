mobile app bar

‘It Used to Be Just You and Your Dad:’ Joey Logano Doubles Down on Sad Truth About Racing After Xfinity Debacle at Martinsville

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during practice for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Mar 29, 2025; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during practice for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Even though last week’s embarrassing outcome of the Xfinity Series race is in NASCAR’s rearview mirror, folks are still talking about it. The relative youth of most of the drivers involved in 14 cautions (would have been 15 if the crash crossing the finish line at the end of the race counted) and over 100 laps run under caution, plus their over-aggresiveness and lack of restraint, gave NASCAR a black eye.

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano can identify somewhat with the current crop of youth of today in the Xfinity Series. After all, Logano was just 18 when Joe Gibbs Racing handpicked him to jump to the Cup level. It was a rough time for Logano early on, but today he’s one of the most well-respected drivers on the Cup circuit.

When asked his thoughts about the over-aggressiveness young drivers display, Logano gave his usual intelligent and astute observations about the youth factor and their relative immaturity in the Xfinity ranks.

“It’s multiple things,” Logano told FrontStretch.com. “The racing has changed a lot, no doubt (since he came to the Xfinity and then Cup level).”

“Some of it is just the way racers to get this level now compared to what they used to (do). Everyone used to work on the cars. Now, people have teams that they drive for even as kids. I’d race Legends cars, and it wouldn’t be teams, it used to be just you and your dad, and when you tore it up, you were fixing it.”

Logano: While Winning Is the Goal, Doing So at All Costs Isn’t The Way to Do It

While it is intolerable today, the winning is everything and winning at all costs philosophy in the Xfinity Series is due to the emphasis and pressure placed upon young drivers who are faced with by their team owners and sponsors.

“The wins mean so much more now as part of that, too, and what’s the consequences?” Logano said. “How does that affect you? It’s different when you’re paying to drive a car, you’re now the boss.”

“But if you were getting paid to drive a car, you have a boss. But if you’re bringing the money, they can’t fire you. It’s going to take a lot more to do that.”That’s probably the No. 1 biggest thing: where is the money coming from, and who’s going to hold them accountable?”

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these