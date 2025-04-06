‘It Used to Be Just You and Your Dad:’ Joey Logano Doubles Down on Sad Truth About Racing After Xfinity Debacle at Martinsville

Even though last week’s embarrassing outcome of the Xfinity Series race is in NASCAR’s rearview mirror, folks are still talking about it. The relative youth of most of the drivers involved in 14 cautions (would have been 15 if the crash crossing the finish line at the end of the race counted) and over 100 laps run under caution, plus their over-aggresiveness and lack of restraint, gave NASCAR a black eye.

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano can identify somewhat with the current crop of youth of today in the Xfinity Series. After all, Logano was just 18 when Joe Gibbs Racing handpicked him to jump to the Cup level. It was a rough time for Logano early on, but today he’s one of the most well-respected drivers on the Cup circuit.

When asked his thoughts about the over-aggressiveness young drivers display, Logano gave his usual intelligent and astute observations about the youth factor and their relative immaturity in the Xfinity ranks.

“It’s multiple things,” Logano told FrontStretch.com. “The racing has changed a lot, no doubt (since he came to the Xfinity and then Cup level).”

“Some of it is just the way racers to get this level now compared to what they used to (do). Everyone used to work on the cars. Now, people have teams that they drive for even as kids. I’d race Legends cars, and it wouldn’t be teams, it used to be just you and your dad, and when you tore it up, you were fixing it.”

Logano: While Winning Is the Goal, Doing So at All Costs Isn’t The Way to Do It

While it is intolerable today, the winning is everything and winning at all costs philosophy in the Xfinity Series is due to the emphasis and pressure placed upon young drivers who are faced with by their team owners and sponsors.

“The wins mean so much more now as part of that, too, and what’s the consequences?” Logano said. “How does that affect you? It’s different when you’re paying to drive a car, you’re now the boss.”

“But if you were getting paid to drive a car, you have a boss. But if you’re bringing the money, they can’t fire you. It’s going to take a lot more to do that.”That’s probably the No. 1 biggest thing: where is the money coming from, and who’s going to hold them accountable?”