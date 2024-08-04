Details About ‘Hendrick Motorsports: 40 Years’, Book on HMS’ NASCAR History

Hendrick Motorsports has been around for four decades and to commemorate its time in NASCAR, the team is releasing a book. It is available for pre-order on the official HMS website and is expected to be shipped in October. The book is authored by veteran motorsports journalist Ben White. It also has rare photos taken by Nigel Kinrade and from the HMS archive of the team’s journey since being founded. For race fans, this book is a must-have.

The 200-word book has a foreword by Jeff Gordon and an afterword by Rick Hendrick. The legendary team owner founded the organization in 1984. It was a huge risk and there were talks of ceasing operations after the very first season. However, Hendrick refused to throw the towel in and today, it is the most successful team in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series. Gordon, who won the championship four times, is currently HMS’s vice chairman.

“Spanning 40 years and more than 300 victories, the contributions of countless people have built Hendrick Motorsports into the greatest team in NASCAR history. This book is made up of their stories,” he wrote in the foreword as per Hendrick Motorsports. Surely some of those stories would be about the former driver of the #24 car. The book contains a total of 40 stories in its 200 pages of storied history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hendrick Motorsports (@teamhendrick)

Over the years, the team has seen some of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. These include people like Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Terry Labonte among others. The team has won everything there is to win the NASCAR Cup Series. However, their journey in motorsports is not just confined to stock car racing. In 2023, Hendrick Motorsports made its debut in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Garage 56 entry and performed well.

The team’s current Cup Series lineup comprises of two Cup Series champions, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. The two drivers are at the top of the 2024 regular season championship table. Yung Money leads his teammate by 10 points but the title is far from being decided. The team also has all drivers in the playoffs after a disappointing outing in 2023. Winning the championship in their 40th anniversary year would be special. With all four drivers in the last 16, that is looking like a real possibility right now.

It remains to be seen who can bounce back with the most speed as NASCAR prepares to go live from Richmond Raceway on Sunday, August 11, 2024, for this year’s running of the Cook Out 400.