Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Approach Martin Truex Jr. to Drive in His CARS Tour Series?

Martin Truex Jr. took his final lap in the #19 Toyota Camry at Phoenix Raceway, but it might not be the end of his racing journey just yet. Previously, Denny Hamlin had extended an offer to Truex to pilot the 23XI Racing’s #50 car at Daytona next year. Now, another opportunity appears to be on the horizon with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Currently, Hamlin’s team is entangled in a legal battle, with a NASCAR lawyer stating that the organization has reduced the number of charters to 32, declining to reintroduce the four combined charters previously held by 23XI and FRM. This makes driving the #50 car for Truex next year uncertain.

During a press conference, Truex Jr. was asked if Junior had tried to get him into his CARS Tour racing series yet, he stated, “Not yet.”

However, he expressed intrigue at other racing possibilities, adding, “I’m not sure. It would be fun to race with him again, so if he can’t do any Xfinity races, I might have to jump over there and do that.” With Dale Jr. planning to step back from the Xfinity series next year, the door could open for Truex to take the wheel of the #88.

It appears that, aside from the Daytona 500, Truex‘s interest in competing in NASCAR’s premier series might be waning. But, he remains keen on revisiting his roots in grassroots racing.

Reflecting on his earlier days, the 2017 Cup Series Champion mentioned, “I’d go back to my home track first which is Wall Stadium. They have a big Thanksgiving race every year, the Turkey Derby and I won it when I was 19. It’s a big race up in that area so I’d like to do it again.”

Michael Jordan praises Truex Jr. after his final race at Phoenix

Truex Jr. captured the regular season championship last season with three wins, though he concluded this year in 11th place. Despite not claiming any victories this season, he improved his standings and managed to finish in 10th place.

After his final race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor at Phoenix Raceway, where he placed 17th, 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan came over to commend him on his illustrious career.

Captured in a video by reporter Noah Lewis from TSJ Sports, Jordan was seen exchanging a warm handshake and a hug with Truex Jr. before moving on to support his Championship 4 driver, Tyler Reddick.

While the outcome of the 23XI Racing lawsuit remains uncertain, a resolution could potentially benefit not just Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, but Truex as well, giving the former JGR driver another shot at winning the Daytona 500.