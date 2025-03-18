Did Josh Berry Attend the Same School As Pop Icon Taylor Swift? Wood Brothers Driver Reveals Whole Story

Josh Berry has been recently making headlines for all the good reasons. But, beyond his professional accomplishments, Berry’s transition from simulation racing to late models has garnered attention, as has his personal life, now a topic of fascination among NASCAR enthusiasts eager to learn about the latest Cup race winner. Recently an interesting fact came out — Berry is connected to Taylor Swift, who he claims attended the same school as him.

Berry’s high school years would have spanned somewhere between 2004 and 2006, and now, nearly 20 years after the same, he recalls little from that period except for the fact that he and Taylor Swift attended the same institution.

He mentioned that she likely performed in their school talent show, an event that left an impression on him and his peers who admired her singing talent.

While speaking on a recent Monday episode of NASCAR Daily, Berry stated, “It’s kind of one of those deals where so we did go to the same high school [Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School]. I think she was a grade above me.”

Berry noted that the anecdote initially gained traction when he first shared it, though he hadn’t extensively discussed it at the time. The recent surge in interest regarding Swift’s association with Travis Kelce brought the detail back into the limelight, leading to renewed curiosity about Berry‘s connection to Swift.

He clarified, however, “I didn’t know her or anything a couple of my friends did. But yeah, it’s true [him attending the same high school as her].”

Adding to the list of celebrities from his school days, Berry also shared classrooms with IndyCar luminary Josef Newgarden. Unaware of each other’s developing careers in racing at the time, Berry now marvels at the remarkable coincidence that both would go on to achieve fame in their respective motorsports disciplines.