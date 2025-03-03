“He Doesn’t Know Who He’s Fuc*** Dealing With”: AJ Allmendinger’s Hilarious Radio Exchange About Carson Hocevar at COTA

Carson Hocevar already seems to be getting on the nerves of most of the Cup drivers at this point. His antics during the 2023 Truck races drew criticism from numerous NASCAR Cup veterans, and now, contending with him in the top division, their tolerance is wearing thin.

At the recent COTA race, while Hocevar caused no actual harm to AJ Allmendinger, his aggressive driving nettled him, prompting the Kaulig Racing driver to issue a cautionary remark about the #77 while conversing with his spotter on the radio.

During lap 15, as Michael McDowell’s crew incurred a penalty for premature over-the-wall presence, on-track dynamics heated up. Allmendinger, holding P7 place, engaged in a back-and-forth tussle with Hocevar, who was attempting to overtake him.

Warned by his spotter to “Be careful with this dude, you know what you’re dealing with,” Allmendinger responded firmly, marking his territory regarding the #77.

After successfully running past the Spire Motorsports driver to secure the pass, Allmendinger declared, “He doesn’t know who he’s fuc*** dealing with.” While Hocevar completed the race in P13 position at COTA, Allmendinger’s race concluded at P30 place.

This remark from Allmendinger follows the recent Atlanta race, where Hocevar finished in second place after an antagonistic performance. His approach prompted several drivers to come to him post-race on the pit road and talk. Yet, in his interview, Hocevar firmly stated,

“I’m not going to apologize for having a shot to win the race and seeing a trophy. I thought it worked out really well… Obviously, we had a shot to win the race, and I was, I think, the most aggressive. So, the end result means if you play aggressively and you have a really fast car, you can take advantage of being aggressive.”

He further declared, “We’re here to win races, not build boy bands, love each other, or play on playgrounds together,” indicating his reluctance to temper his assertive racing style, a stance that has evidently ruffled the feathers of many Cup drivers.

What happened at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Hocevar, achieving a career-best with his Spire Motorsports Chevrolet early in the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, drew considerable attention from his peers, with several drivers eager to discuss and others keen to critique his assertive driving style.

Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney sought him out, while Kyle Busch aired his grievances over Hocevar’s maneuvers via his in-car radio, unsurprised by the post-race confrontations due to his pushy maneuvers.

For example, Hocevar made contact with Ryan Blaney with 27 laps remaining, causing Blaney to lose control and spin in Turn 1. Meanwhile, Chastain, puzzled, questioned Hocevar’s decision not to draft him during the final backstretch.

Furthermore, Hocevar escalated the intensity by going three-wide on the backstretch, wedging between Chastain and Bell. On the final lap, he pushed Bell past Kyle Larson entering Turn 3 and once again positioned himself three-wide between Bell and Larson in a bold bid for the lead. Unapologetic about his forceful approach, the #77 driver explained,

“But being aggressive, you don’t have many friends when you’re the new guy up front… So, I had to fight and claw, and with that, I had to be aggressive and make some drivers uncomfortable.”

However, NASCAR Cup drivers are known for their long memories and retribution, and the Spire Motorsports driver may soon face repercussions for his combative track presence if his colleagues tire of his aggressive antics.