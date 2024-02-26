Did the Atlanta Win Save Daniel Suarez’s NASCAR Future With Trackhouse Racing?

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 25: Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing Freeway Insurance Chevrolet celebrates in Victory Lane after the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 25, 2024, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402253003

It was under no wrap that Daniel Suarez’s inability to win races in the 2023 season and Trackhouse Racing’s gargantuan parallel development stirred heavy talks of a potential replacement for the #99 Chevrolet Camaro. With wins and points being the only goal heading into 2024, the Mexican hit it big in Atlanta and proved his legitimacy.

However, the team’s owner Justin Marks has emphasized that his seat was never under pressure and that the new season is not an “audition” for him. He spoke to the media in Atlanta and said, “On the hot seat? He just didn’t have the year that he wanted last year but we know that he can get it done and he’s a guy that can get it done. So I don’t envision a situation where Daniel is not a driver for Trackhouse Racing.”

Marks continued expressing that the goal for him was to build a team around Suarez that could help him win races. He believes that that’s exactly what helped the results at Atlanta. “Trackhouse is a winning company and so I would say that it’s validation for the work that we’ve done this offseason,” he added.

Suarez’s victory with a lead of 0.003 seconds over the defending champion Ryan Blaney in Atlanta will go down in NASCAR history as one of the most thrilling finishes to a Cup Series race. With a playoff spot now his to lose, Suarez only has to keep up with the leaders over the coming races to contend for the title in the postseason.

How well are Daniel Suarez’s potential replacements faring in 2024?

Despite Marks’ words, whatever pressure that is on the #99 team comes from the reality that Trackhouse Racing cannot afford a third team this early in its journey. Ross Chastain has been extremely good behind the #1 Camaro and is beyond questions of substitution. Daniel Suarez appeared to be the only weak link in an otherwise poised-for-championship team, and his seat was considered to be under fire from Shane Van Gisbergen (SVG) and Zane Smith.

Driving the #97 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing (Xfinity), SVG finished 12th in Daytona and 3rd in Atlanta. Taking little to no time to adjust himself to NASCAR, the man from the land down under has been incredibly meticulous in his driving. Zane Smith, on the other hand, has been a part of a renewed Spire Motorsports team (Cup Series). He finished 13th in the Daytona 500 and did not finish the race in Atlanta.

Now that Suarez has got the win for Trackhouse and its partner teams across all series, he has thrown himself into a safe spot that could protect him come season-end. However, the path ahead is a long one filled with treacherous races and the support beneath him could give way at any point. Considering the same, it can’t be time for the Mexican to hold things done and dusted yet.