Jerod Mayo’s Comments Lead Fans to Believe Drake Maye Will Ride the Bench in Rookie Year

Apr 26, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner (L) Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft (R) introduce the team’s first round draft pick quarterback Drake Maye (C) on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye’s number one issue has been that he’s not ready. The ceiling is there, the potential exists. But the Patriots will have to wait and play the long game to bring out the best from Maye. And the closer we get to the season, the more it looks like coach Mayo will let him ride the bench awhile.

The emphasis on Maye’s need for improvement seems to have given it away. He said,“Look, he has a lot, he has a lot to work on. But I have no doubt that he’ll put the time in, so yeah… He was here all night. Trying to get at the same page as everyone else.”

Maye has been a true leader in his college. But learning the ropes of football at the pro level will come with a few years for grinding it out. Mahomes did it, turned out to be a great leader. Brady, Rodgers, most of the greats sat out the beginning. And it looks like Maye is starting his NFL journey down this path.

Talking about the comments from coach Mayo, fans started speculating about Patriots QB future. They said this might imply there will be a lot of games being played in Gillette Stadium with Jacoby Brissett as the Boston QB.

So it looks clear that Jerod Mayo’s being patient and working on the future. And from his previous comments during the draft, it looks like he’s planning to take it slow, but not disappoint at the same time. Thus, it can be argued that he will use Brissett to fulfil a respectable outing this season and then build on the success in year 2 with Drake at helm.

Bill Belichick Less Practice For First Time This Century

The Patriots had an eventful week. First their dynastically renowned stars were on Netflix stretching the boundaries of humor as roasts often attempt. And then there were chatters of the holding interviews for high level exec.

Both those things have been a success. And Elliot Wolf will take over all the essential duties of the GM but without a title. Till now, Bill Belichick had been handling that position. One of the rare-successful GM-Coaches.

And this year, the Patriots execute their first year in the post-Belichick era. And this practice will be remembered as the first one of the new dawn in Boston. In this century, that hadn’t happened. And thus, Jerod Mayo stands at the precipice of an integral time in Patriots history. Will they revive and rebuild like the Packers or will the burn a few years like the Eagles?