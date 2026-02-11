How Carson Hocevar Gets Away From NASCAR Cup Series Pressure With Help From His Team

Carson Hocevar brings an unapologetic edge to NASCAR that often rubs competitors the wrong way, but that intensity does not shield him from the pressure of racing in the Cup Series. At just 23, he competes against veterans with deeper notebooks and longer resumes. Through 81 Cup starts, he has yet to reach Victory Lane, though he has recorded 15 top-10 finishes. When the weight of competition builds, Hocevar finds other ways to steady himself.

Hocevar steps into Late Model and Super Late Model races to clear his head. Those outings pull him away from the demands of Sundays and place him back in cars he feels more connected to. They allow him to compete without the constant calculations that define the Cup garage and help him reconnect with the parts of racing that first drew him in.

That balance gained structure when Spire Motorsports signed Hocevar to a long-term contract that secures him as the driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet through 2030. Under the agreement, the Michigan native plans to run all eligible Truck Series races. The deal also opens the door for occasional starts in Spire Motorsports’ dirt late model program, along with select Super Late Model appearances on pavement, giving him the freedom to race across disciplines.

Speaking about the approach, after competing in the ASA STARS National Tour Super Late Model race at New Smyrna Speedway, the #77 driver said, “Jeff Dickerson and Spire, they love racing, and they know how stressful Sundays are, and I think all of them want to enjoy racing and this be the fun, right?”

“Whether they’re watching, getting to root me interested in, or myself, just keeping me stable. There’s so much pressure and everything that comes on Sunday, that’s the golden goose, take a priority there.”

“There’s no computer telling me he’s a tenth faster than me. I have to figure it out myself, and that’s the most fun.” – @CarsonHocevar on Super Late Model racing. Presented by @SWEETMFG1 #NewSmyrnaWS pic.twitter.com/JKS1Q9SvaX — FloRacing (@FloRacing) February 10, 2026

Hocevar added, “But we all love racing, and there’s no computer telling me that he’s a tenth faster than me. I got to figure it out myself, and I think that’s the most fun.” On February 10, in the Super Late Model Race, Carson Brown won the 200-lap race, while Hocevar finished fifth after qualifying 20th.

He later shared the sequence on his official X account, posting a photo of his Blaster Energy-sponsored Super Late Model No. 77 and writing, “p5 but found and interesting way to do it. did a tv interview after we broke an axel saying we were done, but somehow they got it fixed and jumped backed in as they went green. got the lucky dogs we needed and finished 5th. never a dull moment.”