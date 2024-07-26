Kyle Busch should consider joining Spire Motorsports after Corey LaJoie's exit & here's why

Corey LaJoie will be parting ways with Spire Motorsports in 2025 after a long-term relationship that saw him be an integral part of the team’s growth. The break-up is reasoned by his subpar results in the Cup Series despite repeated attempts by the team to level up their performance. This leaves the seat of the #7 Chevrolet Camaro as one of the most desired in the silly season and it could fit Kyle Busch perfectly.

Advertisement

It is no news that Busch has been struggling in his second season with Richard Childress Racing. A string of dismal results have him poised to miss out on the playoffs. He hasn’t secured a victory in 43 races and is struggling to even finish with his car in one piece. Disappointingly, five of his last eight races have ended in DNFs. Such a dip is bound to mess with a driver’s mind.

"[Kyle Busch] is on the worst bad luck cycle of anyone in the circut."- @KevinHarvick pic.twitter.com/dRhKC7SmyN — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) July 5, 2024

He admitted to the press in recent weeks that the downfall has been mentally taxing on him and that he is finding it hard to deal with things. Not once in his entire career has Busch displayed such weakness, which is why it is imperative that he needs a complete overhaul of certain elements. This could possibly begin with a team change. Enter the newly vacated #7 entry fielded by Spire Motorsports.

The team is yet to finalize a driver to replace LaJoie. Michael McDowell will be joining the team and will be alongside Hocevar but they will be needing a third driver. Someone whom they can rely on to win races. Who better than Busch to do that? Championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers has already signed up to be a part of the operation next year, hinting at the team’s future aspirations.

Why Spire Motorsports could be the perfect place for Busch to rebound

Not long ago, Spire Motorsports wasn’t the gargantuan three-car team that it is today. Strong purpose and an inflow of cash have been behind its quick growth over these last few years. It entered into a high-profile partnership with Gainbridge to sponsor their #7 entry, purchased a charter worth $40 million, bought a new race shop better suited to its new form, and made several other moves.

Gotta wonder if Spire is gonna give RCR a call. Imagine the cruel irony if they bought out Busch and put him in the 7 to replace LaJoie. — Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) July 25, 2024

These developments point towards the possibility that Spire Motorsports has no option but to become a NASCAR powerhouse. All these facilities and a crew chief like Childers at the helm could turn a rock into a racewinner. One can only imagine what Busch might be able to do with them. None, not his contenders or fans, believe that he is done winning races. Hopes are that he doesn’t either. The best from Rowdy could be yet to come.

With the NASCAR teams and drivers enjoying two weeks off as the sport makes way for the Olympics broadcast, Kyle Busch could be one driver planning his 2025 prospects as he reaches the final years of his storied career.