How Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2008 Overhaul Can Give Jimmie Johnson Blueprint for NASCAR Success

Jimmie Johnson is a man on a mission at the helm of Legacy Motor Club. Currently in his second year as a co-owner of the Cup Series outfit, he is actively looking for ways to transform it into a NASCAR powerhouse. Part of his strategy to do that was the team’s manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2024. As for a guide to success in this journey, Johnson need not look far.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and Toyota have been one of the most victorious combinations in motorsports since 2000. Their union came about in 2008 – in a fashion largely similar to Legacy Motor Club’s. JGR too was associated with Chevrolet before switching to Toyota with the hope that it would give them a better shot at winning.

JGR’s relationship with Chevrolet’s parent company, General Motors, was a strong and successful one. Since the team’s advent in 1992, the two had been associated and won a great many victories together including three championships. But when the time came to make the change, team owner Joe Gibbs did.

Former team president J.D. Gibbs reasoned to Reuters, “It was a decision made by the people in our competition department who live by the one question whenever a decision is made regarding Joe Gibbs Racing: ‘Will this make us more competitive on the race track?’ The consensus answer was yes.” The cause behind Legacy Motor Club switching from Chevrolet to Toyota is based on the same sentiment.

Johnson mentioned at the time of the switch that partnering with Toyota will let his team control its destiny. His belief was that Legacy Motor Club would get more exclusivity being with Toyota and this in turn would help the on-track performances. The ongoing season is still too early to judge to what effect those words have been. Regardless, Johnson has a benchmark the size of Joe Gibbs Racing to live up to.

The results of the Joe Gibbs Racing-Toyota partnership that Jimmie Johnson can take cues from

Speaking about the change from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2008, JGR’s current president Dave Alpern noted what attracted the team most about the Japanese car maker. He said, “We really liked their focused approach to racing. They were gonna have a smaller group. They were focused more on quality than quantity. They were really embedding people in the race team.”

Once in alignment with the culture at Toyota, it was only a matter of time before allegiances shifted. “We made that really difficult switch in 2008,” Alpern continued. “Since we made that switch, we have won 351 races in the Xfinity and Cup Series. Set a number of records and had a lot of success. They’ve been an amazing partner and we look forward to a lot of years with them.”

Legacy Motor Club has had far from an ideal start to its maiden season with Toyota. After ten races, its two drivers have finished in the top-10 a combined 3 times. Despite the lack of luster, the team has good reason to not fret yet. Johnson’s hopes will be that his team finds some traction as the season progresses and showcase some of the shine that JGR did.