Unlike Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson Admits Where He Fell Behind in NASCAR: “It’s My Fault”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stands among the most beloved drivers in NASCAR history. While his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., built his legacy with an intimidating presence and seven championships, Dale Jr. won fans not only as his father’s son but through victories of his own and by carrying himself as a grounded, traditional figure.

Similarly, Jeff Gordon achieved immense popularity despite winning fewer titles than Jimmie Johnson, whose seven Cup championships never translated into the same widespread admiration as Junior, who never captured a Cup crown.

Recently, Johnson himself reflected on why he fell short of the popularity enjoyed by Earnhardt Jr. or Gordon. Speaking with Kevin Harvick on his Happy Hour podcast, Johnson admitted, “Junior, sure, the last name, but the more I spend time around him and watched what he and Kelly are doing, they’re smart. They are very intentional. They are working their asses off too in this process.”

Looking inward, he added, “And when I reflect on myself, I had infrastructure, but all my infrastructure focused on was doing the bare minimum outside of the car, so I could do the maximum inside the car. And now, as I own a race team and realize the worth of the JJ brand, I haven’t done a good job. Like really blowing that up and leaning into it. Done a job. It’s there but it could be far greater.”

Johnson recalled walking through Richmond and spotting shirts for seven-time champions Dale Sr. and Richard Petty, yet not his own. It struck him that while others had maximized licensing and brand-building, he had not placed the same emphasis on cultivating his image.

He confessed, “It’s my fault. Like, I just haven’t been working. I’ve been working on other things.” Now, with his Cup team, Legacy Motor Club, on the track, Johnson recognizes the value of branding. He understands why JR Motorsports, despite being only an Xfinity team, resonates more strongly with fans than his own Cup organization.

That realization reshaped his vision. He continued, “I want to build a motorsports property with Legacy Motor Club. I feel like there is a way to not be exactly like a stick and ball franchise, but there are many aspects that can be. And motorsports, it’s a lifestyle and there is a lifestyle branding opportunity that’s here for Legacy.

“But before I really get there, I’ve got to make sure that my legacy and my brand is where it needs to be to then have it spill over into the company. And so that’s the journey that I’m on right now.”

Johnson has already begun revamping the team with an emphasis on revenue generation, shifting his attention more toward operations than racing on the track, something he was doing until last year. Navigating the challenges of ownership, he has come to see the financial hurdles clearly, focusing on tactical sponsorships and streamlined efficiency to keep the team profitable.