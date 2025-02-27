“It’s Dead and Gone”: NASCAR Fans Left Dejected as ‘Eerie’ Drone Footage of a Torn Down Auto Club Speedway Resurfaces

Months into the demolition process of the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, every leaked image and video of the site still hits hard. Veteran reporter Jeff Gluck recently shared drone footage of the race track in its current condition, which evoked deep melancholy in fans. They responded on X with a slew of sad emotions.

The video was created by John Kay, a YouTuber and drone pilot, who provides construction updates in and around the Los Angeles area on his social media handles. Gluck shared it and noted how a lot has changed in two years. One fan replied, “It’s dead and gone. Never coming back.”

Another added, “Eerie. Doesn’t feel like NASCAR will ever again race on that piece of land.” Officials have promised that a short track would be coming up in the new facility that will be built on the site. However, nothing is concrete yet. So, it is highly likely that NASCAR will not race again on that piece of land.

The speedway was hated to its very core once. And then it was loved beyond the skies. Today, fans who watched a race in person there are just grateful that they did so. One such fan said, “God it’s so sad to see it like that. Glad I got to experience that place before it was torn down.” Another added, “Looks exactly like what they have done to this sport.”

That was well done on the filming and editing part, but it doesn’t make it any less depressing. — Nick in Indiana (@chem_prof_nick) February 26, 2025

The video offered a close view of the grandstand, which is still intact, the front stretch, and the pit lane. Guest service buildings and garages can be spotted as well.

It certainly is a heartbreaking sight. But is NASCAR at fault for this? Barely. The promotion received more than half a billion dollars for selling off the property. Emotions don’t stand a chance in front of such numbers.

Will NASCAR return to Southern California?

The South Californian market is too huge for NASCAR to ignore. It is Fox Sports’ backyard and a golden goose for the promotion. This is why plans to build a short track on the site of the Auto Club Speedway began taking root in the first place. However, not many industry experts believe that the project will materialize.

NASCAR could point the finger at inflation and rising costs of materials to pull the plug. Those holding on to hope can take solace from the fact that not the entire parcel of land was sold.

Approximately 433 acres of the 522-acre property was sold and the remaining is still in NASCAR’s pocket. This tiny fraction could be used to develop the proposed short track.

Ben Kennedy, the chief venue and racing innovations officer, said in a press conference last year that they would be looking at other venues in South California as well.

The goal is to return to the region and cater to the fans there. It is a question of when and where. At the end of the day, there is not much reason to keep lingering around the Auto Club Speedway.