14 Years After Historic Victory for Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick Seeks to Leave Out on a High at Pocono

For someone like Tony Stewart, there are many moments that one can point to when asked about the defining moment of his racing career. However, in terms of importance, not many would come close to what happened in July 2008, when Tony Stewart announced he would be partnering up with Gene Haas to form Stewart-Haas Racing. There had been several skeptics back then considering it was Tony Stewart in the conversation.

However, in just their first-ever Cup Series season as SHR racing, Stewart proved his detractors wrong, winning 4 races in what laid the foundation of a successful partnership. This weekend’s return to Pocono makes it worth looking back when Tony Stewart got the first points race win in SHR history on the track in 2009.

Stewart Haas Racing celebrates 14 years since its first win



Celebrating 14 years since SHR won their first points-paying race, the team put up a video on their Twitter feed. The narration on the SHR video stated, “Let me tell you about our first ever NASCAR Cup Series points. After winning the all-star race in May, Stewart Haas Racing entered the summer still looking for their first win as an organization in a points-paying race. The 2009 Pocono 500 didn’t look like it was going to end up being the breakthrough day.”

“A crash in practice and the move to a backup car meant the number 14 would start at the back of the field. But the team found some speed working their way up through the pack methodically to get to the front. Tony would win the race off pit road and soon established himself as the race lead.”

“It was far from easy though as the team was still at an incredibly tight fuel window. Using his best fuel saving tactic, Smoke was able to save just enough to make it to the end and score the victory, and even saved a little bit extra to do some victory burnouts. This was the first of many NASCAR Cup Series points-paying victories.”

Can Kevin Harvick win at Pocono this weekend to repeat history?



Most NASCAR fans want Kevin Harvick to win a race in his last season. And if he wins, that would positively confirm his spot in the playoffs on his last ever season, he would have to get himself a win in the bag with these six remaining races.

Harvick has looked miles ahead of his SHR teammates and if there is any shot of an SHR victory to celebrate that monumental win 15 years ago, it is only Harvick who looks likely to do it.