“Don’t Be So Dumb”: Steve Letarte’s Advice to Bubba Wallace for Daytona

Aug 19, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (left) talks with a crew member during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Even though he is still a long way back from being a possible championship contender, 2023 has been sort of a step-up year for Bubba Wallace. Despite some mistakes both by the driver and the team, the #23 driver is on the verge of making it into the playoffs for the first time in his career on the back of a decent season.

Recently, while speaking about Wallace’s chances of entering the playoffs after the race at Daytona, former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Leterate had some advice to share with the 23XI Racing driver. Letearte delved into what he would be doing if he was in Wallace’s place in the all-important Daytona race on Sunday.

Steve Letarte advises Bubba Wallace for the race at Daytona this weekend



While speaking on the Dirty Mo Dough podcast, Letarte mentioned, “If I was Bootie Baker, I would say, ‘Bubba, this isn’t race 26. This isn’t our only race to make the playoffs. We had 25 weeks. I’m not worried about points. Ty Gibbs can’t beat us.’ I’d take the opposite approach. I would say, ‘Bubba, I’m worried about somebody else winning this race.'”

He added, “‘You know how we prevent that we win this race.’ Go be you. Go zig-zag if we end up at a ball of fire at the end of the backstretch then so be it. Make a note, that what he did at Talladega, for instance, he was going for a win and he wrecked. If we take three to go and everyone around us is somebody who’s already won.”

“Like don’t be so dumb, you drive yourself into a wreck you don’t need to. But I would race the race like we have to win it.”

Wallace can afford to play safe at Daytona this weekend



Heading into the final race of the regular season, Wallace has the upper hand over his fellow contenders for the playoffs this season. Although he remains winless so far, he does have a 32-point lead over Ty Gibbs. Wallace has been really consistent this year, making sure that he remains within the playoff bubble, albeit winless.

But as he heads into Daytona, a type of track he is well suited for, Wallace would have to gun for the win, just in case. But even if he isn’t able to win, he has a solid chance to qualify for the postseason for the first time in his career.

However, the only thing he would have to worry about is not to get wrecked out. That would really jeopardize his points advantage and kick him out of the postseason once again.

Furthermore, it is hard to ascertain whether a fellow contender like Chase Elliott wins the race and leapfrogs into the playoff, relegating Wallace. There is a small chance it may happen, hence, Bubba needs to attempt his best run so far and make sure to stay out of trouble.