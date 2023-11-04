“I Was Dumbfounded”: Kyle Busch Reveals New Details About KBM Sale to Spire Motorsports

Over the last couple of months, Spire Motorsports has been expanding rapidly. First, they got their hands on a NASCAR Cup Series charter for a whopping $40 million. Not long after, it was announced that they would acquire the entirety of Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Advertisement

To many, it came as a surprise to see Kyle Busch let go of the team he and his wife built over the years. It’s been a little while since the initial slew of announcements regarding the sale of the team. Recently speaking ahead of the race at Phoenix, Busch shared new details on how the deal even went through.

Kyle Busch shares new details regarding the recent sale of his Truck Series team

While speaking with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Busch stated, “Spire was involved in that conversation. They wanted to buy the KBM stuff and use it and they wanted the updated latest, greatest everything. And I said, ‘Well, this is all not happening.’ Like it’s all not working. I said, ‘You know what, if you want that truck, you just buy the whole thing and you do it yourself.'”

Advertisement

“And so they knocked back on the door two weeks later and said, ‘Okay, we’ll take it.’ And I was like, dumbfounded, like, I like I had no idea that I that they would take the bait. But it happened and honestly, on the flip side of that, it’s very bittersweet.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1720456799848116494?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Busch elaborated on his affection for the people at KBM and his love for the race shop. He mentioned that he and his wife, Samantha, were involved in building the team from scratch and that they had organized successful fan days with great employees. The RCR driver also highlighted the team’s achievements, including seven owner’s championships and over 100 race wins that took place over the years.

Advertisement