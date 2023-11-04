HomeSearch

“I Was Dumbfounded”: Kyle Busch Reveals New Details About KBM Sale to Spire Motorsports

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 04, 2023

“I Was Dumbfounded”: Kyle Busch Reveals New Details About KBM Sale to Spire Motorsports

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Kyle Busch stands on pit road prior to the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last couple of months, Spire Motorsports has been expanding rapidly. First, they got their hands on a NASCAR Cup Series charter for a whopping $40 million. Not long after, it was announced that they would acquire the entirety of Kyle Busch Motorsports.

To many, it came as a surprise to see Kyle Busch let go of the team he and his wife built over the years.  It’s been a little while since the initial slew of announcements regarding the sale of the team. Recently speaking ahead of the race at Phoenix, Busch shared new details on how the deal even went through.

Kyle Busch shares new details regarding the recent sale of his Truck Series team

While speaking with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Busch stated, “Spire was involved in that conversation. They wanted to buy the KBM stuff and use it and they wanted the updated latest, greatest everything. And I said, ‘Well, this is all not happening.’ Like it’s all not working. I said, ‘You know what, if you want that truck, you just buy the whole thing and you do it yourself.'”

“And so they knocked back on the door two weeks later and said, ‘Okay, we’ll take it.’ And I was like, dumbfounded, like, I like I had no idea that I that they would take the bait. But it happened and honestly, on the flip side of that, it’s very bittersweet.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1720456799848116494?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Busch elaborated on his affection for the people at KBM and his love for the race shop. He mentioned that he and his wife, Samantha, were involved in building the team from scratch and that they had organized successful fan days with great employees. The RCR driver also highlighted the team’s achievements, including seven owner’s championships and over 100 race wins that took place over the years.

Busch mentioned that while it has been enjoyable to be a part of KBM, it will be a bittersweet experience to see it come to an end. However, he stated that they are referring to their new venture as the “new KBM,” which will focus on his son, Brexton’s racing career from grassroots-level racing to someday in the Cup Series if that’s his dream.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal