“More Nerve-Wracking Than Anything”: Ryan Blaney Comes Clean on Mental State Just Before Tying the Knot With Wife Gianna

If not the best, last year certainly ranked among the finest for 2023 NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney, both professionally and personally. While he narrowly missed winning the championship by a mere 0.330 seconds to his teammate, Joey Logano, in the final race, finishing the season in P2, Blaney also started on a new life journey by marrying his longtime girlfriend, Gianna Tulio. But he admitted that watching Gianna walk down the aisle was far more daunting than any race’s final moments.

Advertisement

When WCNC Charlotte’s Nick Carboni asked about which moment was more anxiety-inducing — the final 20 laps of a title race or his wedding day — Blaney unequivocally chose the latter.

He explained, “I gotta say that the wedding was more nerve-wracking than anything. Yeah, like just the anticipation of her walking down the aisle and seeing her for the first time that day like we didn’t do a first look or anything.”

Blaney confessed to being extremely nervous on their wedding day. Delving deeper into his emotions, he reflected, “You wake up to this person every morning, but, not in that setting. And understanding that you’re gonna spend the rest of your lives together… that was really special.” He also noted that, despite years of planning, the day itself flew by in the blink of an eye.

The romance between the couple blossomed into a new chapter on December 12, 2024, as they exchanged vows a year following their engagement. Their union was celebrated in a winter-themed ceremony entitled ‘Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair,’ nestled against the picturesque setting of Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, with an assembly of 150 to 200 guests in attendance.

The festivities were graced by the presence of motorsport’s elite, including Chase Elliott, Scott McLaughlin, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Josef Newgarden, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., as well as singer Tim Dugger, all of whom gathered to celebrate the joy of the newlyweds.

Blaney shares his expectations for the upcoming NASCAR Cup weekend with the Clash

Last year, 2023 Cup Series champion Blaney delivered an impressive performance at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, advancing from the back of the pack to finish P3, just behind Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, after starting from a provisional spot. Beginning in 23rd place, Blaney consistently advanced through the field.

Reflecting on the forthcoming Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Blaney remarked, “Well, I’m excited that we’re going to Bowman Gray… I raced the Bowman Gray when I was, I think 10. So it’s been a couple of decades since I’ve been out there… I think that’s gonna be great and I hope the fans enjoy it.”

Furthermore, he anticipates, “It’s gonna be a heck of a show when you try to put that many cars on a little tiny short track like that, it’s always gonna be excitement no matter where you look… So, hopefully, I’m ahead of all the chaos that might ensue.”

Given Blaney’s strong track record at short circuits like Martinsville and Pocono Raceway, it will be fascinating to watch him maneuver his Next Gen car on NASCAR’s shortest track.