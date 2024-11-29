“Life Will Never Be the Same”: Erik Jones & Wife Holly Welcome First Child on Thanksgiving Day, NASCAR Fans Join in on Celebrations

Weeks after the conclusion of his 2024 Cup Series campaign, Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones welcomed his first son into the world. David Wayne Jones was born on November 27 at 12:11 p.m. to fill the Jones household and the NASCAR community with unbounded joy. Holly, Erik’s wife, shared the news on her social media pages and expressed her happiness at becoming a mother.

The driver relayed her post with his followers adding a short message that read, “A special Thanksgiving for us.” The couple got engaged in 2022 and married in 2023. They announced last May that they were pregnant with a child. Erik has been prepping to handle fatherhood since then through various measures such as speaking to friends with kids, reading books, and so on.

He opened up on his emotions to Fox Sports back in August, “I’m excited about it, but how am I going to feel when he’s here and born? I’ve talked to my mom about it, how she felt about when I was born, and the emotions she had, but I’m really getting to experience it for the first time.” David is now the fourth member of the family alongside his parents and their dog, Oscar.

A special Thanksgiving for us. https://t.co/4CXouQt5RQ — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) November 29, 2024

Erik usually races in late models after the conclusion of the Cup Series season. But he did not this time. He has been getting ready for everything about fatherhood and must no doubt be beyond thrilled that he is finally experiencing it.

He finished his season 28th in the driver standings and will go into next season holding a renewed contract with his team owner Jimmie Johnson’s signature on it.

Fans join the celebrations alongside the Jones

Times are good for the 28-year-old driver of the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE. The NASCAR fandom wouldn’t be what it is without sharing the joy and sorrows of its drivers. This is why the happy occasion in the Jones family became a reason for many to express their congratulations.

One fan wrote in response to Erik’s X post, “Life will never be the same. Your life will be filled with so much more love! Congrats to your entire family!”

Another followed, “What a great Thanksgiving gift congratulations ERIC, wife and family.” Being a mother means new doors to love are unlocked.

One well wisher sent a special message for Holly that read, “Congratulations! So happy for you and @Holly_Jones4! Welcome to the hardest you’ll ever love”

One more user commented, “Aww congratulations! Glad everyone is healthy and doing well I’m sure Oscar and Biscuit will be very excited!” Biscuit is the pet rabbit of Erik and Holly.