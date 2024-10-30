“Don’t Think It Changes Anything”: Tony Stewart and Chase Elliott on Life After Winning a NASCAR Title

Tony Stewart, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Kyle Busch share more than just skill on the racetrack; each boasts at least one championship in their trophy case. On the other side are the drivers like Denny Hamlin, a highly successful driver yet to clinch a championship title, despite his numerous wins.

Advertisement

However, when some of these champions were queried about the transformative impact of winning a championship on their character, both Stewart and Elliott shrugged off the idea of any significant change.

Stewart, a veteran of the track with three NASCAR Cup Championships (2002, 2005, 2011) and a 1997 IndyCar Series Championship under his belt, conveyed his thoughts during a chat with Fox Sports:

“I don’t think it changes anything, honestly. You’re proud of the moment, but it’s kind of — we always joke about when you go to playoff situations and countdowns [in NHRA] and playoffs and everything of saying, “Don’t change what got you to the dance.” And it really is that way.”

According to Stewart, winning championships may catapult drivers into an elite circle, but it doesn’t alter their core identity. It might shift how others see them, but at home, they remain unchanged.

Echoing this perspective, Elliott commented, “I don’t know that it has really changed me, personally or as a driver. I think those things just happen over time, whether it be with age or experience — and time being in the sport probably more than any one particular accolade.”

Logano shared similar thoughts. He acknowledged that while achieving a championship is the pinnacle for NASCAR drivers, fulfilling the goal doesn’t necessarily transform them personally or offer lasting satisfaction.“I don’t think it changed me,” Logano remarked.

As per the Team Penske driver, it doesn’t bring any real relief or comfort either, because ultimately, people always crave more.

Predictions: Who can win the 2024 NASCAR Cup Championship this year?

With two of the coveted final spots already secured by Logano and Tyler Reddick, the pressure mounts as the series heads to Martinsville for the last chance to make it to Phoenix. Kyle Larson, a standout with six wins this season, is on everyone’s radar and the safest bet, despite recent finishes of P11 and P13 at Las Vegas and Homestead.

Clint Bowyer, the NASCAR sage, threw his weight behind Christopher Bell, saying, “It’s Christopher Bell’s year. He’s gonna quietly win the championship and everyone’s going to wonder where the heck he came from.” Bell’s recent form is hard to ignore, with seven top-5 finishes in the last 10 races.

William Byron and Elliott are also strong contenders, having shown speed lately. The showdown at Martinsville is expected to be a fierce competition among these drivers, each aiming to clinch one of the remaining spots for a shot at glory in Phoenix.