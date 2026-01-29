Erik Jones “Likes to Stay Loyal” and Expects the Same From New Crew Chief Heading Into 2026 NASCAR Cup Season

Erik Jones enters the tenth year of his NASCAR Cup career having sailed waters with four different organizations: Furniture Row Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports, and Legacy Motor Club. But that’s not all the changes he has gone through over the years. Within Legacy Motor Club alone, the Michigan native has weathered quite an upheaval. Over his three years with the outfit, Jones has had to adapt to three crew chiefs.

Though Legacy MC showed flashes of progress last season compared to previous campaigns, Jones faces yet another reset button heading into 2026 with regard to who sits atop his pit box. Dave Elenz called the shots for the No. 43 team from 2022 through October 2024. Ben Beshore stepped into the breach for the closing quintet of races that year, then led the No. 43 operation through the entirety of 2025.

Now Justin Alexander is ready to assume command for 2026, with Beshore elevated to director of race engineering in the organization co-owned by Jimmie Johnson. Despite Jones being consulted before Alexander joined the fold, he acknowledged the dual-edged nature of taking in a third crew chief in as many seasons. “Probably both,” Jones remarked when asked whether the shift presents obstacles or opportunities to grow.

“I think the challenge is just turnover, and turnover is never great, and this wasn’t necessarily turnover; it was more reorganizing of people. It’s still challenging to move to a new crew chief, just from obviously the driver relationship and getting to know each other, but also from the team relationship.”

Still, with Legacy MC machinery getting better, Jones sees potential for both himself and Alexander to capitalize on improved equipment. “This could be obviously a great fit for me. I hope a long-term fit. I’m not someone who really likes to jump around people, and I like to stay loyal to my people, and so I hope that Justin’s someone we can work together for a long time and have a lot of success,” he added.

The No. 43 crew, alongside Jones behind the wheel, now must decode Alexander’s rhythm, what he demands of them, and what they require of him as the renewed team goes out to hunt for results in 2026.

Jones also recognizes the convergence of evolving hardware and his growing familiarity with the manufacturer, creating ground for Alexander to plant roots and cultivate sustained success as he brings a proven pedigree, having won five Cup Series races. Each win came alongside Austin Dillon aboard the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing entry. It now remains to be seen if that track record can put the No. 43 in victory lane this year.