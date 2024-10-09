Natalie Decker’s Pregnancy Post Goes Viral, NASCAR Fans Chime In: “Going To Be a Wonderful Momma”

Natalie Decker, who competes part-time in the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards, recently shared an update on her pregnancy as she approaches the five-month mark. Decker and her husband, Derek Lemke, tied the knot on December 31, 2023, after an eight-year romance that began back in 2016. The couple initially broke the news on their official X handle in August.

Natalie recently posted a photo of herself in what appears to be a black swimsuit with the caption, “HALF BAKED time is going by so fast I can’t believe I am past halfway!!” Currently taking a break from racing, Decker expressed in previous posts that while she is relishing her ‘babycation,’ she is eager to make a comeback to the racetrack soon.

Fans have warmly reacted to Natalie Decker’s delightful update on her journey to motherhood, pouring out a variety of emotions. One fan, surprised by her still-toned figure, expressed disbelief at her progress, commenting, “You are barely showing, can’t be halfway through,” Meanwhile, another fan showered her with positive vibes, saying, “Beautiful. You’re going to be a wonderful momma ❤️.”

Another follower, astonished at how far along she looked, remarked, “You look sensational! Can’t believe you’re that far along already either!!” An enthusiast voiced their confidence in her future as a mother, “Such a cute analogy! You are such a talented, beautiful woman, and you are going to love motherhood .”

HALF BAKED 🤰🏼 time is going by so fast I can’t believe I am past halfway!! pic.twitter.com/0XONASo44w — Natalie Decker (@NatalieRacing) October 8, 2024

Decker’s racing career so far

The 27-year-old female driver began her racing career at 12, climbing the ranks from the Super Stock class, through the ARCA Midwest Series, Midwest Truck Series, and Limited Late Model, all the way to NASCAR. Her potential was recognized early on when she was selected for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program in 2015.

In 2017, Natalie made her mark by competing in three ARCA races for Venturini Motorsports, which led to a full-time ride in the 2018 ARCA season. The following year, she ventured into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on a part-time basis, achieving her career-high finish of 5th place at Daytona in 2020.

Natalie then stepped up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021, joining forces with RSS Racing and Our Motorsports. Over four years, she has taken the wheel in 11 races.

In the 2024 season, she participated in two races, securing finishes of 18th and 29th at Daytona and Charlotte Motor Speedway, respectively.

But now since she’s preparing for motherhood soon enough, Natalie would have to take some time away from racing. She’d probably get back in the car sometime after the birth of her child, although there isn’t any word on when that would happen.