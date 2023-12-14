Why It Is “Business as Usual” for Kevin Harvick Even in NASCAR Retirement

This season’s Cup Series Grand Finale at the Phoenix Raceway was the last race in Kevin Harvick’s long and illustrious career in NASCAR. However, in a recent interview with EPARTRADE, Harvick revealed that the offseason doesn’t feel any different this year despite his retirement.

During a recent interview, Harvick claimed he hasn’t been doing any of the stuff one would expect a retired driver to do. Instead, Harvick said he is so involved in his business that he feels as occupied as any active NASCAR driver.

“It doesn’t really feel like it’s coming to an end because it feels like a normal offseason,” said the Cup champ. “It’s a lot of projects that we’ve been working on for the last year and a half in anticipation of getting out of the driver’s seat and moving on to the television booth with FOX and moving our businesses around to restructure and reorganize.”

In 2024, Harvick is set to transition to the FOX Sports booth as NASCAR prepares to roll out its 2024 schedule. So is there a moment when Harvick feels like post-retirement would kick in?

Interestingly, the man himself opened up about it.

“I think for me, it’ll really start to set in when I get to the Daytona 500,” he admitted. “I’m sitting at the top of the racetrack, watching the cars go around and not in the garage and trying to execute the plan of what we think is right to go out on a racetrack and be competitive and try to put yourself in position to win a race. So, it seems like business as usual right now.”

Kevin Harvick sets his eyes on mentoring his kids

Besides looking after the work at Kevin Harvick Inc. and carrying out his full-time job at FOX Sports, the speedster has decided to devote a significant amount of time to mentoring his son Keelan and daughter Piper during their initial years of racing.

Owing to his busy Cup Series schedule, Harvick hasn’t been able to accompany his kids to their races, and it’s been his wife who has been taking them to the racetracks. But now, Harvick finally has the time to stay beside his children and accompany them to their races.

Keelan Harvick took part in the Trackhouse Motorplex racing KA100 Junior and IAME Junior with his #62 machine and finished nothing worse than winner and runner-up in all the races he ran in. Harvick posted, “Also a good day for@KeelanHarvick and @PiperHarvick hits the track tomorrow!!”

Little Piper set her eyes on her GoKart race day as she received all the flowers from her legendary father, as well as the entire NASCAR fandom on social media.