Everything About Erik Jones’ Latest Collaboration Toward Animal Welfare

When Erik Jones met with the media at Indianapolis, he unveiled a new initiative through the Erik Jones Foundation. It was the launch of the Oscar Jones collectible, a plush toy modeled after his dog, Oscar, in partnership with local company Ultimate Canine LLC.

As part of the launch, eight puppies from Ultimate Canine brought a dose of joy to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway media center on Saturday to mark the debut of the merchandise.

The Oscar plush toy will be available both at the trackside NASCAR Classics merchandise hauler and on Jones’ online store. A share of the proceeds will benefit the Erik Jones Foundation.

Speaking about the project, Jones said, “It is going to be raising funds to go towards our cause of animal welfare, helping out groups like Ultimate Canine with their dog training effort, and multiple other areas we do with animal welfare.

“Something we’ve been working on a long time, and we’ve been having fun with it this weekend here in Indy. Happy to have some dogs here in the media center for everybody.”

Jones, who established the foundation in 2021, highlighted that animal welfare has always been a core part of their mission, though it had not been as prominent as their efforts in cancer research and childhood literacy. He explained that he had been wanting to bring it to the forefront.

This collaboration with Ultimate Canine and its founder Julie Case emerged as a creative way to elevate that mission. Jones noted that the plush toy will not only raise funds but also forge meaningful connections with organizations dedicated to training and supporting working dogs.

He reflected on his earlier partnership with a Michigan-based group that specialized in police canine training, comparing it to the broad spectrum of services offered by Ultimate Canine, from local police work to international operations and even family dog training.

Impressed by the professionalism and range of training at Ultimate Canine’s facilities, Jones called the experience “pretty neat.” He also connected his passion for animal welfare to his own upbringing.

“Growing up, we always had dogs, and funny enough, my mom was big into training our dogs. And so it was always something that was just interesting to me, to see the different groups that train these dogs and what goes into it, and I think just to see the potential of dogs,” Jones shared.

According to Jones, the capabilities of dogs are often underestimated — their intelligence, adaptability, and work ethic. Through this partnership, Jones hopes to showcase that potential while furthering his foundation’s commitment to animal welfare.