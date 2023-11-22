HomeSearch

Kyle Larson Takes Home NASCAR Award, Chicago Gamble Pays off With Fans

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 22, 2023

Oct 15, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates his victory of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson had an incredible run all season, but sadly, the title fight slipped away from him after Ryan Blaney claimed the checkered ahead of him at Phoenix. Regardless of the outcome, Larson’s four wins, 18 top-10s, and 15 top-5s throughout the season were nothing short of remarkable.

One of his best performances came at the NASCAR All-Star event at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson was on fire and went on to utterly dominate the racetrack that evening.

Interestingly, NASCAR fans selected Larson for the Most Dominant Performance award for his 145 of the 200 laps-led domination fest at the All-Star race. The accolade was a result of the 2023 NASCAR Fan Choice Awards.

Chicago Street Race ended up as a successful venture for NASCAR

While fans loved Larson’s dominant form this season, they also thoroughly seemed to have enjoyed NASCAR’s first-ever street course race in the streets of Chicago. The 2023 Fan Choice Awards selected the Chicago Street Race to be the best race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

Despite being shrouded with bad weather and overall concerns for the fans, the race turned out to be a spectacle. Eventually, it was the three-time Supercars champion, Shane Van Gisbergen, who stormed to victory, leaving everyone behind. The moment was incredible considering it was the Kiwi’s debut with Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 in NASCAR and he displayed a masterclass in driving at the inaugural race.

Additionally, there were several lead changes, drivers lodging themselves deep into the tire barrier and so much more. All things combined it can be considered as one of the most action-packed and incredible wheel-to-wheel racing that took place this season.

