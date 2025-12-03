Everything About the “Full Throttle Festival” on the Eve of the Daytona 500 in 2026

The Daytona 500 pre-race show, which combines concerts, driver introductions, and other entertainment, helps catapult the energy ahead of the “Great American Race” to great heights. Huge stars like Pitbull, Jon Bon Jovi, and Luke Combs have performed at the event to great reception in the past. In 2026, however, the celebration promises to be bigger than ever before.

Titled the “Full Throttle Festival,” the inaugural event will feature a full night of comedy, music, and entertainment ahead of the 68th edition of the race. Headlining the show will be comedian Bert Kreischer. The bash will be held at the Ocean Center Convention Center in Daytona Beach on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Live musical performances by the iconic Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Diplo’s country music project, and ERNEST have been scheduled. Kreischer will also be performing as one of the festival’s founders. The entire party has been set up for 15,000 people, and it was Kreischer who curated the lineup for the Saturday night event.

Kreischer said in an official release, “Race weekend in Daytona is the Super Bowl of speed, and for me, that means going absolutely massive. So, I figured, why not build the biggest, wildest, greatest pre-race party ever? We’re not just having a party; we’re bringing a rock show, a country show, a comedy show, and the kind of BBQ and beer that would make a pit crew chief proud.”

Barbecue and beer will be the protagonists of the event, with a host of pitmasters and BBQ concepts from across the country preparing to feature. Exclusive dishes that pertain to the festival and race-weekend specials have been developed in partnership with the event producers. Furthermore, a grand craft beer program and special cocktails will be available for adults.

Mixing barbecue and drinks with comedy and music is an excellent match. The festival will have multiple NASCAR aspects, that include interactive displays withing the venue. Tickets for the event will be available on www.FullThrottleFestival.com from December 5. Fans can pre-register their seats now.

An exclusive pre-sale chance has also been made available for a few Daytona 500 ticket holders. With all these festivities and the promised guarantee of a thrilling superspeedway race, the 68th Daytona 500 is bound to be a blockbuster.