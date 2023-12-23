“Such a Beautiful Family”: Kyle Busch and Family’s Christmas Celebration Wins Over the Internet

For the longest time, Richard Childress Racing icon Kyle Busch has been deemed the perfect family man in the arena of NASCAR. As the Christmas weekend inches closer and closer, he was seen spending some quality time with his beautiful family. However, someone else joined them too.

It was none other than Santa himself. Needless to say, the speedster’s eldest, Brexton Busch, was all smiles, posing with Santa for his mother’s Instagram. But Busch’s daughter Lennix did not quite approve of the children’s favorite.

Samantha Busch (mother) captioned the post, “The audio from Lennix during these pics was ” Ho Ho Ho, no no no!” She liked the idea of him but only from afar. Swipe to see her reaction of sitting on his lap.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1I2MJ8OwlO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Don’t get her wrong; Lennix absolutely loves the idea of a bearded man bringing gifts for her during Christmas. But apparently, she hates the idea of the old man coming anywhere close to her. As the fans swiped to the picture where she was seen sitting on the lap of Santa, they could tell how scared little Lennix was.

Someone said,

“Such a beautiful family Merry Christmas❤️❤️❤️”

Another fan commented,

“Merry Christmas to you and your family. I think everyone has a crying Santa picture with the little ones . “

Seeing Lennix in misery, a user wrote,

“She’s not happy about that Merry Christmas to the Busch Family “

Another typed,

“Such great pictures!! Wishing your family a very Merry Christmas ❤️”

Kyle Busch’s early Christmas gift

This year’s Christmas is quite auspicious for the #8 driver and that too, for a very special reason. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has extended its relationship with the number 8 Chevy team as a part of a multi-race and multi-year partnership. Perhaps no gift could have been this special for the two-time Cup Series champion.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RCRracing/status/1737850925979738222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen shook hands with the team for the first time back in 2020. Since then, the American fast-food chain has sponsored Kyle Busch’s Camaro ZL1 through several races.

Back in 2021, Cheddar’s served as the primary sponsor for RCR in 3 races and followed it up with four more in the following year. In return, RCR helps Cheddar’s team with marketing, advertisement, and strategic planning. It’s only a matter of time before we witness this iconic partnership work out as NASCAR rolls out its 2024 schedule.