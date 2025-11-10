Before Climbing NASCAR’s Corporate Ladder, Ben Kennedy Was Chasing Wins in the Nationwide Series

Though his name often finds its way into headlines for controversial announcements and policy shifts, few in the sport’s front office can match Ben Kennedy’s understanding of what happens behind the wheel. That’s because, before stepping into a tailored suit and boardroom meetings, Kennedy used to strap into stock cars across ARCA, the Truck Series, and Xfinity, an experience that gives him an uncommon perspective in the executive ranks.

Born into NASCAR royalty, Kennedy could have easily chased trophies and the spotlight, yet in 2018, he took a turn off the track and into leadership. Leaving behind his seat in the Truck Series, he accepted a new challenge as the division’s General Manager.

However, his love for racing never actually faded. Talking about his driving career, Kennedy said in one of his June interviews, “I loved every single second of it. What was so difficult was stepping away when I felt like I could actually have an opportunity to be successful in these series.”

Kennedy was just 25 when he traded his firesuit for a blazer, aware that his impact might stretch further on the business side. He thought,

“I’m only going to be able to do so much as a driver, and I could have this big impact over here on the business side. So I made the leap… The timing was frankly difficult for me because I had some success in the Truck Series, and I started to get my feet wet in the Xfinity Series…” he continued.

Kennedy competed full-time in the Truck Series in 2014 and 2015, driving the No. 31 for Turner Scott Motorsports and the No. 11 for Red Horse Racing. But the success came to him in 2016 at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he captured his lone Truck Series win while racing for GMS Racing.

The same year, he made his first Xfinity Series start with Richard Childress Racing at Iowa, a debut that hinted at potential for a full Cup trajectory. By 2017, he was splitting time between RCR’s No. 2 car and GMS Racing’s No. 96 entry.

But fortune had other plans as his leadership instincts soon outpaced his desire to drive, propelling him up NASCAR’s corporate ladder. From Truck Series GM to Vice President of Racing Development, then Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, Kennedy built his reputation as one of the sport’s sharpest minds.

Though he occasionally admits he misses chasing the checkered flag, Kennedy’s new race takes place in conference rooms, not pit lanes, steering NASCAR’s future rather than its cars.