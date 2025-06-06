mobile app bar

Everything About the Proposed $25 Million Upgrade of the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Ralph Moody III accepts the award for his father Former driver Ralph Moody as he is inducted into the 2025 NASCAR Hall Of Fame at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom.

Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Ralph Moody III accepts the award for his father Former driver Ralph Moody as he is inducted into the 2025 NASCAR Hall Of Fame at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It appears that the NASCAR Hall of Fame may be getting a facelift, even though it’s only a teenager. Opened in 2010, the sport’s 15-year-old showplace in downtown Charlotte, N.C., is under consideration for a $25 million renovation and upgrade by the Charlotte City Council. The city owns the building and land the Hall of Fame rests upon.

A meeting earlier this week of the City Council’s Jobs and Economic Development Committee brought up the prospect of both upgrading and partly expanding the Hall, which would be the biggest revision since the Hall was first built and opened its doors in 2010.

Tentative plans call for moving the current location of the Hall’s gift shop, which is currently located inside on the ground floor, to outside and adjacent to the building. The gift shop’s indoor space would then be converted into a multi-purpose education area, according to committee members.

Also on the move is the cafeteria, though where it would be relocated within the Hall is unclear as of now. Other plans include the creation of a new, 2,900-square-foot enclosed space for events, the relocation of the security desk to improve observation and the installation of new screening equipment.

Both committee members and Hall of Fame officials feel the improvements will enhance guest flow and open up more event and exhibit space.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is one of the more popular tourist attractions in Charlotte. According to statistics from the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, the Hall has taken in nearly $75 million for the city since it first opened. And last year was a banner year, drawing over 201,000 visitors — the second-highest yearly attendance since the Hall opened.

Another committee meeting is expected to take place later this year to finalize the updates before the proposal is presented to the entire city council for approval. If approved, construction would likely begin either later this year or in 2026.

