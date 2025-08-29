“She’s So Sassy”: Kyle Larson Admits How Daughter Audrey Takes to Wife Katelyn and Sister Andrea More Than Dad

May 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indycar Series driver Kyle Larson holds son Cooper Larson as he walks with daughter Audrey Larson, wife Katelyn Larson and son Owen Larson prior to the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson’s seven-year-old daughter, Audrey, has already begun her racing career. The little girl competed in the junior sprint portion of the BC39 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this year. As she continues walking in the giant footsteps of her father, she appears to have developed quite a personality.

Larson explained it on The Teardown podcast this week. Jeff Gluck, one of the hosts, asked him if Audrey listened to his advice more than Owen, his eldest son, did.

The driver had mentioned in an earlier interview that Owen refused to take his wisdom and rather chose to follow the instructions of other mentors. Fortunately for him, his daughter is more open to him than his son. But her reception comes with a cost.

Larson said, “She can comprehend it, but she’s still like, she’s so sassy. If you ever hung around her, you’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s got some attitude.’ You know, like a funny, good attitude.”

He continued to narrate how he had advised her about a wrong move she was making during a race in California last week. Bringing up the attitude, she had gotten all sassy with her old man in response.

Larson narrated, “I told her, and she’s like, ‘Yeah, I know what I’m doing.’ So then, she made the mistake in the feature. And I’m like, ‘I thought you knew what you were doing.’ And she’s like, ‘Whatever, I know I messed up.’”

This cheekiness that she displays is something that runs in the Larson family. The No. 5 Chevy driver revealed that his sister, Andrea, has a character very similar to the kid.

He continued, “Although my parents say Audrey’s like ten times compared to what she was growing up, my sister is very proud to say that they’re twins.”

Audrey’s medical condition

About 18 months after her birth, Audrey was diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. Katelyn, her mother, had come out with the news back in 2022 with a post on social media.

She revealed in later interviews that the symptoms began showing when she was one and a half years old and that the doctors had not given a definitive diagnosis until the time of the revelation.

The Larsons had created a t-shirt campaign to create awareness of alopecia and announced that the proceeds from the sale would go to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF).