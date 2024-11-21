Everything to Know About the Big Changes at COTA for the 2025 NASCAR Season

Mar 24, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) leads driver Josh Berry (4) and driver Justin Haley (51) during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

In October 2024, the Circuit of the Americas [COTA] underwent several upgrades following criticism from Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, who called the track ‘pretty poor last year.’

These enhancements included narrowing the asphalt edges by 1.5 meters, replacing them with astroturf, and resurfacing the track to smooth out the ride. But now, a few more changes are being brought in, expected to influence next year’s NASCAR race.

NASCAR’s newly released schedule indicates that the fifth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be moved from its usual slot in late March to become the third NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2025 season, slated for Sunday, March 2. However, the adjustment appears to be just the start of more extensive modifications NASCAR is implementing.

Bob Pockrass from Fox Sports, updated NASCAR fans about the latest changes to the Circuit of the Americas track via his official X handle.

He shared, “COTA course change for NASCAR: Instead of the full course, will cut off the long straightaways and make the turn to the back half right after the esses (the national course, 2.3 miles). Expect Cup race to be about 100 laps; Xfinity TBD.”

According to reports, the traditional 3.41-mile, 20-turn Full Course layout will be modified to a 2.3-mile, 20-turn National Course.

The change will remove about a mile from the backside of the permanent road course’s usual configuration and is likely to cut lap times by roughly a minute, based on early NASCAR simulations. Consequently, the number of laps will increase from 68 to around 100.

The overhaul means drivers will face a completely new challenge. Not only will they need to master the altered layout, but they’ll also have to adapt to the completely repaved surface that was laid down following last season’s NASCAR race weekend.

NASCAR fans are not thrilled with the recent changes at COTA

The tweet from the Fox Sports reporter sparked a flurry of responses, with many fans voicing their discontent. One fan simply queried, “Why?” while another bluntly criticized the organization, saying, “You can always count on NASCAR to make a stupid decision.”

Another commenter labeled the decision as foolish, posting, “This is so dumb,” and another echoed this frustration, remarking, “That’s so f*cking lame.”

However, not everyone is critical of the new setup. Trackhouse Racing’s driver, Ross Chastain, commended the new proposed layout, expressing willingness about the races ahead and his plans to devote considerable time to practicing on the simulator.

The #1 driver has an admirable history on the track, boasting an impressive average finish of 4.0 over his four starts, including one victory and three top-5 finishes.