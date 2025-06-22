Ross Chastain Shares Gratitude for “Incredible” Pentagon Visit Before NASCAR Pocono Cup Race

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Ross Chastain looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 22, 2025, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250222074

Although Ross Chastain’s Coca-Cola 600 triumph came weeks ago, the victory lap shows no signs of slowing down. Still riding the high from his Memorial Day Weekend win in the 66th running at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Trackhouse Racing driver carried the celebration to Washington, visiting the Pentagon on Friday.

Chastain, joined by his family, toured the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters, met with active-duty service members, and reflected on his win alongside U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. For Chastain, the visit held personal meaning, rooted in a proud family tradition of military service. Two of his great-grandfathers and a great aunt served in World War II, and his grandfather wore the Army uniform as well.

Speaking to Frontstretch ahead of the Pocono weekend, Chastain described the Pentagon experience with awe. “That was incredible. I wish I had more time. We’ll go back next year and go to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. So that will be cool.

“I’ll spend more time. We were only there for a little bit. Basically flew in, did our deal, and then I drove up here last night. So, want to spend more time next time.”

Although he had visited Washington, D.C. before, he noted this was his first time stepping inside for an official tour. Previously, he had only admired the landmarks from afar.

At the Pentagon, when he was asked how an eighth-generation farmer with no motorsports lineage made a place in NASCAR’s top tier, Chastain pointed to a simple three-letter phrase etched onto the walls of the family farm: JDI — Just Do It.

With 237 NASCAR Cup Series starts under his belt, Chastain has earned a reputation as one of NASCAR’s hardest-working competitors. The path, he emphasized, requires grit, unshakable teamwork, and a clear head.

He also touched on the unforgiving nature of the sport. With 36 races a year and few winners, Chastain remarked that even a single trip to Victory Lane can define a season. That reality, he said, made the Coca-Cola 600 win taste even sweeter.

To cap off the visit, Secretary Hegseth joined Chastain on the parade field outside the Pentagon’s River Entrance. Alongside his wife Jenny and their seven children, the Secretary stood shoulder to shoulder with Chastain, each of them holding a watermelon from the driver’s Alva, Florida farm.

In true Trackhouse fashion, the group re-created the now-iconic celebration familiar to fans, honoring Chastain’s roots with a watermelon smash to mark the moment.