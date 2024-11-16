Kyle Larson Update: Where Will the HMS Driver Race Next?

Jul 17, 2023; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) is introduced before the start of Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The month of November is going to be busy with racing for NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson despite the Hendrick Motorsports driver having finished the final event in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro driver will be seen racing in grassroots dirt-track events as he often does during the season as well, with his upcoming races including three appearances behind the wheel of a USAC National Midget.

Driving for Silva Motorsports, the first of these three appearances comes on November 23, 2024, with subsequent appearances on November 26 and November 30. Larson will be seen racing at Merced Speedway, Bakersfield Speedway, and Ventura Speedway on the three dates respectively.

Fellow Sprint Car driver Tyler Courtney will accompany Larson as his teammate throughout these events. Courtney also recently announced his alliance with the team for five events this year, followed by the Chili Bowl Nationals next January.

In addition to his exploits in the United States, Larson also has events outside the country in place already as the 2024 Indianapolis 500 participant is all set to race in the Australian grassroots dirt racing scene.

He will be participating in the Kubota High Limit Racing series for three nights of Sprint Car racing down under in the month of December, driving for Jason Pryde Motorsport, and competing at Perth Motorplex during his overseas racing excursion.

Larson’s impressive statistics at upcoming venues

Solidifying his stronghold in the dirt racing scene further, the HMS driver has serious credentials going forward at the upcoming venues he will be racing in November this year. Merced Speedway, the first of the three different tracks Larson is visiting has seen the Elk Grove, California native visit Victory Lane on three occasions.

However, these wins come from behind the wheel of a sprint car rather than a midget as he is supposed to race this year. Out of his two starts at Bakersfield Speedway, the 32-year-old has an average finish of 1.5 with a victory to his name in 2019, followed by a P2 finish the subsequent year.

The Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway has also seen its fair share of Larson dominance with three victories to the HMS driver’s name already, with him returning for a chance to add to his tally this month.

With no racing to look forward to until the 2025 season kicks off next year in February, it seems Larson has taken the onus upon himself to entertain race fans in the meantime, which works out in favor of both parties involved!