mobile app bar

NASCAR History: Exploring the Now Derelict Nazareth Speedway Once Home to Mario Andretti

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR History: Exploring the Now Derelict Nazareth Speedway Once Home to Mario Andretti

Mario Andretti visits the vacant and overgrown Nazareth Speedway in Nazareth, PA on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, where the legendary race car driver calls home. Andretti will be honored at the Indianapolis 500 in May for the 50th anniversary of his one and only win. Brianna Spause / for IndyStar Mario Andretti Nazareth Speedway

What makes a motorsport fan go? The atmosphere, the smells, the speeds, the noise. All of this is held together within the confines of what racing fans call home; a race track. Today, NASCAR fans call Daytona, Talladega, Charlotte, and Indianapolis home and it is impossible to imagine these tracks in any other way than living, breathing cathedrals of speed. Once upon a time, the Nazareth Speedway in Pennsylvania was the same. Now, it isn’t.

Imagine the setting of a high school — once a thriving colony of memories, thrills, and pleasure — vacant, run-down, and dilapidated. It instantly triggers bittersweet feelings. That is what fans who witnessed the glory of Nazareth in its heyday might feel when they learn what the track looks like today, none more so than Mario Andretti, who called this track home.

The track opened its doors in the early 1900s as a horse-racing venue. By the 1960s, it had started hosting dirt races. For Andretti, this is where he enjoyed much success on dirt. Nazareth was also the closest track he could call home on account of being stationed in Pennsylvania. That said, financial issues leading up to bankruptcy led to the track’s closure in the early 1970s.

Nazareth’s second coming came in 1986 under the hands of Roger Penske, chairman of the Penske Corporation, who revamped the layout and got it up and running again. Thus, the 1-1/8th mile oval track that became a NASCAR staple was born. It seemed like Nazareth was going to follow the footsteps of the great American racing legacy tracks but that form was unfortunately short-lived.

Political and financial issues kept plaguing the track. CART (today’s IndyCar), dropped the track from its calendar in 2002. And while NASCAR kept racing at Nazareth, they followed suit and abandoned it two years later. Since 2004, Nazareth was slowly forgotten.

Today, the Nazareth Speedway is not even a distant memory of its former self. Walking into the landscape, it is very hard to imagine it housed motorsport fans and allowed legends like Andretti to display their skills.

A place that once was adorned with fans, chants, banners, and speed now stands deserted with weeds, wildlife, and arsonists. This fall from grace was witnessed by Andretti — fifteen years after Nazareth’s last hurrah.

In 2019, Jim Ayello re-visited the track with Andretti. He aptly encapsulated the current state of the facility. He wrote for IndyStar, “They knew Mario and I were visiting their dilapidated property.”

“The night before the scheduled visit, a couple of kids started a fire inside the Nazareth Speedway property – news both dismaying and heartening; barring some sort of arson investigation, I figure we can probably slip inside the same way the kids did,” he added.

Why is the Nazareth Speedway so special for Andretti?

When Andretti visited Nazareth he reminisced about what made the track so special for him and his family. The Andretti family has strong roots in Pennsylvania, making the venue Andretti’s home race. But the track also played a very special part in the birth of his daughter, Barbie in 1969.

After his Indy 500 win in ’69, Andretti returned to Nazareth to race on dirt. “My wife was pregnant with my daughter, Barbie but she wasn’t due for two weeks. The developments, the parade [all of it] brought about the birth of Barbie right after the race and I had won the race here,” narrated Andretti.

He added, “The beautiful thing is I won here, my son, Michael won a couple of times you know after it was repaved so we such fond, fond memories of this place. [But] it’s quite sad now obviously looking at how dilapidated this property is.” 

Looking back into NASCAR history, Nazareth will always remain immortal. However, given the current state of the premises, it is understood that it will never return to its glory days.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these