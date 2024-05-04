With A Combined Age Of 148, LeBron James’ Potential Team Up With 3 Of The NBA’s Elder Statesmen Has Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Intrigued

There has been conversation about the ‘new guard’ replacing the NBA’s ‘old guard’ with how the 2023-24 NBA playoffs have gone so far. Both Kevin Durant and LeBron James were eliminated in the very first round of the playoffs and Stephen Curry did not even make it to the postseason this year. So, the idea of aging superstars coming together to go out with a bang is something Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce went on to talk about.

Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently spoke about the future of aging stars in the league on the most recent episode of KG Certified. And it started off with LBJ getting all his fellow stars on board.

“If I’m Bron, I’m rolled up, all the way lit. I got the five lines in front of me. I got the phones out right here. I got KD on one line, I got CP on one line, I got Steph on one line and we catching up. This is the first time I think that all the old superstars could actually be on one team and go out with a Hurrah.”

Garnett went on to talk about how Kevin Durant and LeBron James have question marks on their careers as of now. But it sure is an interesting idea to ponder upon if this does end up becoming a reality.

James is currently 39 years of age and Kevin Durant is 35 right now. As for the point guards in Golden State, Steph just turned 36 in March and Chris Paul is about to turn 39 on the 6th of March. The total of their ages comes up to a whopping 148 years.

But to think if these stars could share the court with one another surely is intriguing. But where will all these players land and which team can afford to make such a big move without jeopardizing the franchise’s future?

As per Spotrac, Chris Paul is currently in the last year of his contract while Curry signed a two-year extension with the Warriors. As for Kevin Durant, he too has two years left on his contract while James’ two-year extension will end after next year, making him a free agent.

It is unsure who will take a pay cut to make this team work and who will be willing to get traded along with a lot of other factors that need to be taken into consideration before this happens. However, Steph has already played with Durant and Paul, so that is a huge plus.

As for LeBron James, he has often voiced his desire to share the court with Stephen Curry once before his career is over.

Apart from having to play with his son Bronny once, Bron has expressed that he would like to team up with Stephen Curry as well. But will that finally happen, now that all these players are in the twilight years of their careers?