Conor McGregor and UFC Fans Buzzing with Excitement Over Dana White’s Tom Brady Roast Announcement: “Can’t Wait”

UFC CEO, Dana White might resemble Comedy Central’s Jeff Ross but that is where that comparison ends. Right? Right? Well, it turns out, that White is following in Ross’ footsteps and is participating in a celebrity roast.

White has informed the media that he would appear at a Netflix live comedy event to roast NFL icon, Tom Brady. That is going to be some spectacle. White can be quite brutal when he needs to be and from what has been witnessed from his interviews, post-PPV pressers, and podcasts, he can be quite sarcastic and scathing at the same time.

However, it would appear that more than White, Conor McGregor, was excited about White’s performance at the roast.

McGregor has been a witness to several instances where White has roasted the reporters for asking senseless questions to him. Well, sometimes those questions are about fighter pay but the point stands. He roasts them all the same. Besides, McGregor himself is known to have been blessed with sharp Irish humor, a bit of which fans got to witness when he played Knox in Road House.

So it’s only natural that he’s excited for this event. “Can’t wait”, he stated with elation.

Another fan also expressed a similar opinion. Of course, Tom Brady being the star that he is, has been the mainstay of American sports and popular culture for decades now. So of course, everybody and their mother have jokes.

People of course believe that the roast is going to be great.

Another follower’s comment also displayed her excitement about White’s participation in the event.

However, a close look at the comments section revealed that another noted UFC fighter was also pretty excited about White’s event. It’s none other than UFC welterweight, Belal Muhammad. ‘BullyB’s’ comment revealed that he was startled by White’s decision to enter the world of comedy.

Speaking of Belal Muhammad, why hasn’t Dana White offered him a title shot yet, despite having won numerous fights on his way to the top?

Why doesn’t Belal Muhammad have a title shot yet?

Most UFC fans are already aware of the fact that Belal is currently one of the most deserving contenders for a shot at the UFC welterweight title. But White has been shutting down that noise for quite some time now. ‘Remember The Name’ wants a shot at UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards.

Belal has won 9 of his last 10 fights in the UFC. The one he didn’t win ended in a No Contest against the current champion Leon Edwards. So a rematch should be on the cards. It makes sense as well. Regardless, we will have to wait and see if Belal’s support for White’s new comedic venture earns him a soft spot in the UFC CEO’s heart.