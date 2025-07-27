For Ty Dillon, the NASCAR In-Season Tournament Is Bigger than the Million Dollar Prize Money

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will not only crown a new Brickyard 400 winner but also stage the showdown between Ty Dillon and Ty Gibbs in the finale of a five-round tournament. What began with 32 drivers at Atlanta has now boiled down to these two contenders, battling for a trophy and a $1 million purse at one of motorsport’s most storied venues. For Dillon, though, this tournament means far more than the prize money.

Speaking ahead of the race, Dillon addressed the $1 million prize, especially considering the competition against a powerhouse like Joe Gibbs Racing. He said, “The money is awesome. It’ll get split up. By the time it all gets spread out between all of us, none of us are getting a million, but we’re going to get a nice chunk of change, which is so grateful and we’re so appreciative that we have something so cool like that for something new in the middle of the season.”

Later, Dillon noted that his share would likely go toward his children’s future, though he admitted he might splurge on a Chevrolet Corvette, one of the fastest, record-breaking machines he admires. He also mentioned plans for some home remodeling but emphasized he wouldn’t spend recklessly, aiming to manage the money wisely.

Yet, the Kaulig Racing driver was quick to point out, “But for me, it’s bigger than the money. Money doesn’t change your happiness; it just makes you available to do some more fun things. But my true happiness resides in just having fun with my kids and sharing moments with them, but also sharing moments with the race team.”

The No. 10 Kaulig Racing driver stressed that this in-season tournament has been about the moments and memories, describing it as one of the most fulfilling experiences of his career. He highlighted the smiles, hugs, and camaraderie that have defined their journey so far.

Entering the tournament, Dillon feels like he has already won. “We’re on house money,” he said, referring to the confidence, team growth, and strengthened bonds that have emerged from this run.

The prize and trophy would be the icing on the cake, but the value of what the tournament has already given his team, his sponsors, and himself, he believes, is immeasurable. Dillon added that he hopes this is just the start of something bigger for the No. 10 camp.