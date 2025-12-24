From Eye Surgeon to NASCAR Driver: Doctor Goes Full-Time in the O’Reilly Series for 2026

A physician by training and a racer by instinct, Patrick Staropoli is ready to strap into the No. 48 Chevrolet as a full-time driver for Big Machine Racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series next season. However, the path to his NASCAR journey isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

Staropoli began racing go-karts at 13, originally dreaming of a future in motorsports engineering, before a moment reshaped his direction. In 2001, after witnessing a near-fatal accident involving his father at Hialeah Speedway, he pivoted toward medicine. However, that choice never dimmed his competitive edge. Instead, Staropoli believes his medical career sharpened his instincts behind the wheel, giving him perspective and precision.

Staropoli’s national breakthrough arrived in 2013 when he captured the PEAK Stock Car Dream Challenge, earning a development role with Michael Waltrip Racing. He emerged ahead of a field stacked with promise, including runner-up Chase Briscoe, announcing himself as a driver capable of handling pressure when opportunity knocks.

Since then, his racing stints have expanded across multiple NASCAR ladders, with starts in the SMART Modified Tour, the ARCA Menards Series, five appearances in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and four Xfinity Series outings during the 2025 season with Sam Hunt Racing.

Across his broader career, Staropoli has logged 17 starts spanning several ARCA divisions. His defining win came in 2014 at Irwindale Speedway, where he became the first medical doctor in NASCAR history to win a sanctioned race, a milestone that cemented his reputation as more than a novelty act.

While driving the No. 25 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, his strongest ARCA results came at Phoenix Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. In the Truck Series, his best showing came at Martinsville Speedway with a 15th-place finish, while that same short track delivered his top Xfinity result of 16th.

Dr. Patrick Staropoli will drive full time for Big Machine Racing in 2026.https://t.co/dH7u5ADe6g — Jayski (@jayski) December 23, 2025

Throughout the climb, Staropoli has pointed to Jeff Gordon as his racing benchmark. He also often expresses confidence given by his close ones that persistence would one day place him on NASCAR’s biggest stage. With this full-time O’Reilly Series opportunity, he now moves a step closer to that long-held ambition.

Patrick Donahue, Crew Chief and Team Manager, welcomed the American retina surgeon and professional stock car racing driver, saying, “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Patrick Staropoli to the #48 Big Machine Racing team for the 2026 season. He brings a rare blend of professionalism, focus, and drive that will continue to strengthen our organization. This partnership reflects our commitment to surrounding the team with individuals who share our values and vision for building long-term success.”

Away from the racetrack, Staropoli maintains a distinguished medical career. He is a board-certified medical and surgical retina specialist whose research on retinal detachment repair, macular disease, and resident education has earned wide publication.

He completed both his ophthalmology residency and vitreoretinal surgery fellowship at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, consistently ranked as the nation’s leading eye hospital.