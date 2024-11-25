mobile app bar

Everything to Know About the NASCAR-FloRacing Partnership That has Fostered Grassroot Racing in America

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Carson Macedo (41) leads his heat race at the World of Outlaws Larry Hillerud Badger 40 on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin.

Carson Macedo (41) leads his heat race at the World of Outlaws Larry Hillerud Badger 40 on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin. © Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With motor racing’s growing fanbase and appeal, some flaws have also been highlighted. One of the biggest drawbacks of the motorsport industry is the steep costs of entry and a lack of effort to promote grassroots events. That said, NASCAR has been working to change that narrative. Their latest deal with FloRacing is just a reminder that this sport is moving in the right direction.

FloRacing is FloSports’ dedicated platform for regional American Stock Car racing. The idea behind this is to foster an environment where short-track racing at the very grassroots level gets the recognition it deserves. Having started to partner with them in 2022, NASCAR has recently penned a multi-year extension of its media and broadcasting partnership.

“Our partnership with FloSports has helped NASCAR to continue our unparalleled investment into grassroots racing – the foundation of our sport,” said Ben Kennedy (the NASCAR EVP, Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer about this latest deal.

FloRacing has been the home to the Whelen Modified Tour, Canada Series, ARCA Menards East and West, and numerous Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series through their association with NASCAR.

How will FloRacing and NASCAR’s latest deal help grassroots motorsport in the USA?

What makes this new deal monumental is what FloSports has been able to provide to these regional grassroots competitions. With a dedicated editorial team, the content they have churned out over the last three years has been key in lifting the stock of these regional series and the drivers and teams that compete here — both within the US and globally.

NASCAR has powered on for years to ensure that grassroots racing gets the elevation it deserves. Their efforts haven’t just been limited to this deal with FloRacing but strategic acquisitions like the ARCA Menards series and an expansion of their in-house coverage of the sport have all stood testament to the organization’s commitment to the sport.

Safe to say, with the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. playing a key role through his JR Motorsports outfit and own CARS Tour appearances, FloRacing could leverage a solid foundation it has built over the years and use this latest lease as the final kickstart to grow the brand of American Stock Car racing all over the world.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he's dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law.

