From “Sleeping on a Couch the First 3 Years” to NASCAR Stardom, Chase Briscoe Details Tough Journey in Heartfelt Post

Ever wondered why the sons of veteran NASCAR drivers like Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick started racing at such young ages? That is because, for every aspiring driver out there, the goal is to drive a Cup car sometime in the future which, needless to say, takes time and experience. Being the driver for a pioneer Cup team, Chase Briscoe certainly understands how challenging it can be to bag a Cup ride.

Advertisement

On that very note, Briscoe was reminded of the hurdles that he has had to overcome to become the driver that he is today. And the trip down memory lane started with Facebook, sending him a flashback post from a decade ago. The #14 driver’s tone back then was like any other young and zealous athlete who just wants to make it big someday. It was just like someone who had just ventured out into an unknown world to achieve success in the end.

Fast forward to today, Briscoe recalled, “Wild to look back and realize I started this journey 10 years ago today and it feels like yesterday. After moving away straight after high school and sleeping on a couch the first 3 years, I don’t think I ever truthfully expected it to end up how it did but I’m so glad it did.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChaseBriscoe_14/status/1753124155266933065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Briscoe picked up the Rookie of the Year title in 2021 and in the following year, he also grabbed his first-ever Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway to become the 200th Cup Series winner. In just his second season as a premier series driver, he managed to make it to the round of 8 in the postseason as well. Indeed, Briscoe has come a long way from sleeping on couches.

Baby Briscoe is already undergoing driving lessons

Briscoe himself hails from a family of racers and grew up racing sprint cars on the uneven bull rings of the Midwest. So it’s not a shock for his son to uphold the family heritage. However, at just a little over two years of age, isn’t it too early for someone to even know what racing is?

Perhaps it is. However, Briscoe took baby Brooks to the racing simulator, where it seemed like the latter had a lot of fun. But it looked like Brooks had a hard time putting donuts in his mouth. The post that Briscoe shared on social media clearly showed Brooks, confused as ever, staring at the camera with broken bits of donuts in front of him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChaseBriscoe_14/status/1750527769069617576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Jokingly, veteran spotter and Door Bumper Clear crew member Freddie Kraft commented, “Was he able to get any of the donut in his mouth? Lol”. All things considered, it is safe to say that Brooks had already started his racing journey sitting on the lap of his dad while the latter drove in sim-races.