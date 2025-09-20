mobile app bar

Girl Power: Florida Team Becomes First In ARCA History to Field All-Female Driver Lineup for 2026

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Becca Monopoli and Quinn Davis will form the first all-female team in ARCA history in 2026. Photo courtesy City Garage Motorsports.

Becca Monopoli and Quinn Davis will form the first all-female team in ARCA history in 2026. Photo courtesy City Garage Motorsports.

A small part-time Florida-based ARCA Menards Series team made big news Friday, announcing the first all-female driver lineup in ARCA history for the 2026 season.

City Garage Motorsports (CGM) of Lakeland, Fla., announced driver Becca Monopoli, of Lakeland, will return for her third season with the team, and will be joined next season by promising 16-year-old Quinn Davis of Sparta, Tennessee.

The team’s theme for next season is, appropriately enough, #GRLDRVR. It will be used extensively in team merchandise and social media accounts, as well as press releases and announcements. CGM has high hopes as no female driver has ever won an ARCA championship.

Monopoli is a veteran racer in central Florida, including 99 career wins over different series and classes, most notably in her family-owned truck team. With CGM, Monopoli has made 11 starts, with a best finish of eighth this season at Nashville Superspeedway in ARCA East competition, along with a pair of 11th-place finishes in the main ARCA Series. Monopoli will continue competing in CGM’s Orlando Health-sponsored No. 85 Ford Fusion.

Davis, meanwhile, has made seven starts thus far this season in the ARCA ranks for team owner Tim Goulet. Her best finish was ninth in ARCA East competition, while overall between the main ARCA ranks and ARCA East, she has finished in the top 15 in five of her seven combined starts. Davis, who has been racing since the age of five, will drive CGM’s No. 5 Ford Fusion next season, which is currently seeking sponsorship partners..

“They’ve earned their spot through talent, hard work, and results,” CGM team owner Stuart Weiss said in a team press release. “Every time they strap in, they prove that racing doesn’t care about labels — it rewards passion, hard work, and the desire to compete.”

The team release announcing the all-female pairing added, “Together, Becca and Quinn bring championship experience, proven skill, and unmatched determination. Their combined talent represents the strength of City Garage Motorsports, and the team is confident this lineup has what it takes to contend for the 2026 championship.”

CGM with Monopoli has competed in eight combined ARCA races thus far this season, with one race remaining:  the main ARCA Series season finale Oct. 4 at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these