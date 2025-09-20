Girl Power: Florida Team Becomes First In ARCA History to Field All-Female Driver Lineup for 2026

Becca Monopoli and Quinn Davis will form the first all-female team in ARCA history in 2026. Photo courtesy City Garage Motorsports.

A small part-time Florida-based ARCA Menards Series team made big news Friday, announcing the first all-female driver lineup in ARCA history for the 2026 season.

Advertisement

City Garage Motorsports (CGM) of Lakeland, Fla., announced driver Becca Monopoli, of Lakeland, will return for her third season with the team, and will be joined next season by promising 16-year-old Quinn Davis of Sparta, Tennessee.

The team’s theme for next season is, appropriately enough, #GRLDRVR. It will be used extensively in team merchandise and social media accounts, as well as press releases and announcements. CGM has high hopes as no female driver has ever won an ARCA championship.

Monopoli is a veteran racer in central Florida, including 99 career wins over different series and classes, most notably in her family-owned truck team. With CGM, Monopoli has made 11 starts, with a best finish of eighth this season at Nashville Superspeedway in ARCA East competition, along with a pair of 11th-place finishes in the main ARCA Series. Monopoli will continue competing in CGM’s Orlando Health-sponsored No. 85 Ford Fusion.

Davis, meanwhile, has made seven starts thus far this season in the ARCA ranks for team owner Tim Goulet. Her best finish was ninth in ARCA East competition, while overall between the main ARCA ranks and ARCA East, she has finished in the top 15 in five of her seven combined starts. Davis, who has been racing since the age of five, will drive CGM’s No. 5 Ford Fusion next season, which is currently seeking sponsorship partners..

“They’ve earned their spot through talent, hard work, and results,” CGM team owner Stuart Weiss said in a team press release. “Every time they strap in, they prove that racing doesn’t care about labels — it rewards passion, hard work, and the desire to compete.”

The team release announcing the all-female pairing added, “Together, Becca and Quinn bring championship experience, proven skill, and unmatched determination. Their combined talent represents the strength of City Garage Motorsports, and the team is confident this lineup has what it takes to contend for the 2026 championship.”

CGM with Monopoli has competed in eight combined ARCA races thus far this season, with one race remaining: the main ARCA Series season finale Oct. 4 at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway.