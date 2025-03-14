Kyle Busch Under Pressure to Win At Home in Las Vegas? RCR Star Makes Big Admission

Fans are eagerly anticipating a resurgence from Kyle Busch, and with NASCAR’s return to Las Vegas this weekend, Busch has been put in a tight spot, given it’s his home track. Despite having won only one victory there — in 2009, starting from P39 due to engine issues — Busch boasts an average finish of 11.3 at the venue and has consistently secured top-5 finishes in five of his last 10 appearances there.

When recently questioned about whether racing at his home track this year adds extra pressure due to his current 61-race winless streak, he responded,

“Yeah, Vegas always means a little bit more pressure – more pressure on myself – just because it’s the hometown, and you want to win there. Thankfully, I have won there and I’ve knocked that one off the list, but certainly, you want to win there every year. I love Vegas, the atmosphere, and everything going on around that place.”

When queried about his sentiments upon winning at the racetrack fifteen years ago, Busch expressed that he felt awesome to go out there, run a smooth race, and have a shot at winning at the end — that’s what it was all about.

Having been raised in the city, Busch has witnessed the evolution of Las Vegas firsthand, remembering the early days when the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was merely a vision in the mind of Richie Clyne and the team responsible for bringing the venue to fruition.

To date, Busch has secured 12 top-5 finishes and 15 top-10s at Las Vegas Raceway. Last year, he finished the Pennzoil 400 in 26th position. However, should he triumph in Las Vegas this time, especially following a winless season last year — the first in 19 years — it would undoubtedly elicit some of the most thunderous applause at the track.

What happened when Busch won at Las Vegas the last time?

Owing to mechanical trouble during qualifying, Busch was consigned to the back of the pack at 39th, starting as the pole sitter that Sunday. However, he maneuvered through the field and ascended to the lead in the final seventeen laps, winning his first-ever NASCAR victory at the Las Vegas Raceway.

The then #18 Joe Gibbs Racing driver advanced through the ranks, overtaking competitors to position himself at the forefront with 57 laps to go. However, an untimely caution for debris later demoted him to third place after the restart, with 22 laps remaining, trailing behind Jeff Burton in second and Clint Bowyer in the lead.

He reclaimed his position, surpassing Jeff Burton one lap post-restart and overtaking Clint Bowyer shortly after to regain the lead. Another disruption ensued with 15 laps left, following a collision involving Paul Menard. Once the race resumed with just seven laps to go, Busch managed to defend his lead against Burton and Bowyer, securing the victory.

Upon crossing the finish line, Kyle Busch celebrated his victory by capturing the checkered flag and kissing the pavement before the cheering grandstands.