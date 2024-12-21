‘Give Kyle Larson 30 Minutes’: Chase Elliott’s Flying Prowess Trolled by NASCAR Fans Amid Dismal Stretch in Cup Career

Though Chase Elliott didn’t replicate his 2020 performance where he clinched five NASCAR Cup Series race wins and the championship, he did manage to snap a 42-race drought with a victory at Texas Motor Speedway this year. The topic recently sparked a buzz when a fan page hailed him not just for his driving but for his flying skills as well.

The fan page shared a photo of Elliott sitting in the pilot’s seat of an airplane, captioning it: “Chase Elliott is the only race car driver i know that is a pilot. Kyle Larson can’t fly. Max Verstappen can’t fly. SVG can’t fly. Checkmate liberals. Chase owns all of you.” The claim, setting Elliott apart from other famed drivers, prompted NASCAR fans to set the record straight with some other hard facts.

Chase Elliott is the only race car driver i know that is a pilot. Kyle Larson can't fly. Max Verstappen can't fly. SVG can't fly. Checkmate liberals. Chase owns all of you pic.twitter.com/nShkkU4Mc0 — Smokin' Joe (@H0LLOW_PRIV) December 20, 2024

One fan cheekily commented on Elliott’s recent track record, remarking, “Yeah but unlike Elliott those other guys can drive ,” while another echoed the sentiment, noting, “But they can win more races!!” A third fan chimed in with, “Lol, give Larson 30 minutes. He’ll beat Elliott, like he does on Sundays.” Another die-hard asserted, “But Joey Logano can fly around the track, something Chase cannot do.”

Blud hasn’t heard of Romain Grosjean pic.twitter.com/pTvCl2hnXT — Max (@Max_Molina7) December 20, 2024

While Elliott wrapped up the 2024 Cup Series season in seventh place, with one victory, eleven top-5s, and nineteen top-10s. Larson, on the other hand, finished a notch higher at sixth despite securing six wins, marking fifteen races in the top-5, and eighteen in the top-10. Meanwhile, Joey Logano, secured his second championship in three years, finishing the season with four wins, seven top-5s, and thirteen top-10s.

Elliott’s affinity for the skies has deep roots

Elliott has disclosed several times that his passion for aviation was sparked by his father, Bill Elliott, a seasoned pilot. Growing up surrounded by airplanes naturally nurtured this interest.

In a candid conversation on the Dale Jr. Download, he shared, “I don’t know that I would have ever really found aviation if Dad hadn’t been so involved in it. So yeah, I just grew up with a different vantage point on it.”

Yet, despite his fervor for flying, Elliott has steered clear of the pilot’s seat on international journeys. He explained to Dale Jr. that the complexities and extensive paperwork associated with international flights are deterrents he prefers to avoid.

Fans will be able to see one of the sport’s most popular drivers race once again as the sport heads to Daytona International Speedway in February next year, preparing for the 67th running of the iconic race.