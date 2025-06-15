‘We Put Good Cars On Track’: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Exudes Confidence in JR Motorsports as Daniel Suarez Clinches Mexico Xfinity Win

Dale Earnhardt Jr. beamed with pride after Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Mexico City. His team, JR Motorsports, had won the race with fill-in driver and Cup Series regular Daniel Suarez behind the wheel.

Suarez’s win made major news in his native Mexico as he’s a major sports hero in the country, having grown up in Monterrey, Mexico. Junior, JR Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks collectively put their efforts together to not only put Suarez in the JRM car, but also to see him reach Victory Lane.

“Hey, we put good cars on the track,” Junior good-naturedly bragged in a post-race media session. “I think any one of those Trackhouse guys could get in those cars and go to Victory Lane.

“Either way, I think we’d still be sitting here (in the winner’s media session) today because I told Justin (Trackhouse owner Justin Marks), ‘Man we’ve worked with all your guys and they’re just amazing.’

“He’s done such a great job if you think about their talent in the Cup Series plus (Connor) Zilisch. They do a really good job of hiring really top-notch drivers.”

The 50-year-old NASCAR icon has known Suarez since his early days in NASCAR, first in Trucks, then Xfinity and finally, the Cup Series.

“I’ve been pretty good friends with Daniel over the years as well as (Trackhouse teammate Ross) Chastain and it’s kind of fun to put them in good race cars and have them go out and run well and have fun doing what they do,” Junior said.

“There’s not a lot of pressure on them usually — except for maybe this weekend — to run in the Xfinity Series, so it’s fun to do that with them and put a good car underneath them.”

But while there was little pressure on Suarez behind the wheel, there was tons of pressure on Junior and his team. They had to pull out a backup car after Suarez crashed during qualifying, basically having to rebuild the car from scratch and then seeing Suarez start Saturday’s race from the back of the field and then worked his way up through the pack to reach victory lane.

“There’s a lot of pressure as an owner to make sure you supply them with a winning vehicle and we feel like we can do that,” Junior acknowledged.

Dale Jr. knew there was a lot of attention on Suarez — and JRM indirectly — to do well not only in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, but also Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race. If Suarez can double-up, it might lead to a national holiday in Mexico on Monday.

“I knew coming here with Daniel is going to be a great experience just because of the reception that he would have, the attention around him driving,” he said. “Daniel drove such a smart race, made minimal mistakes, put himself in position to win and drove a smart few laps at the end.

“I felt great about the job the team did. I saw all of the mechanics as they were coming to the car at the podium and I told him, “You’ll never forget days like this… your driver goes out there and wins the race. These are the moments that you always remember.

“I will say that the experience down on the racetrack and going through the whole post-win process, photos (and) the podium, is unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced at another race. We don’t traditionally do podiums and we don’t traditionally have someone as beloved as Daniel win in Mexico or any foreign country, so (it’s a) pretty unique set of circumstances really. That made this very special and memorable.

“This is over above and beyond our traditional experiences at all the other race weekends that we do so very, very cool. I hope we get to come back. This has been a lot of fun.”